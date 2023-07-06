Shakespeare's RICHARD II to be Presented at Theater At Monmouth in August

Theater at Monmouth's Brave New Worlds season will continue with William Shakespeare's Richard II. The first play in what is often called the Henriad, Richard II documents the fall of one King and the rise of another. Richard II is dangerously out of touch with his kingdom. He wastes money, raises taxes to support his lavish lifestyle, plays favorites and cares more about his vanity than the common good. When Henry Bolingbroke-father of the future Henry V-challenges Richard for the throne, it's a fight the king can't win. But in losing his crown he gains far greater things: his humanity and his soul. Shakespeare's luminous, poetic masterpiece is the first of four plays that chronicle the House of Lancaster's rise and the beginning of the Wars of the Roses. Bear witness to Richard's tale Thursday, July 13th at 7:30 p.m. through Friday, August 11th including matinee and evening performances both weekdays and weekends.

It is often thought that when a Ruler makes a decree, the matter is said and done and everyone accepts this and moves on. Richard II director, Kathryn Walsh, reminds us that "In practice, we know this not to be true. Even in marriage vows, the state has decided it has a vested interest in that status, and so, in reality, you have to sign a document before it becomes real in practice." She goes on to say that "Richard believes his language is the site of absolute authority, but the people he rules have a say. Because his words and actions affect their lives, they take action to oppose him. And it turns out, in the face of action, his speech isn't enough to resist them."

Richard II features A.J. Baldwin* as Duchess of Gloucester/Northumberland/Exton, Christopher Blonski* as Bolingbroke, Mark S. Cartier* as John of Gaunt/Keeper, Rebecca Ho* as Queen/Aumerle/Berkeley/Groom, Tracie Lane* as York/Marshal/Bagot/Scroop, Christopher Joel Onken* as Richard II, Michael Wood* as Carlisle/Green/Ross/Salisbury/York's Servant, and Jaine Ye* as Thomas Mowbray/Bushy/Willoughby/Percy/Duchess of York/Exton's Servant. Directed by Kathryn Walsh, Set Design by Dan Bilodeau, Costume Design by Elizabeth Rocha, Lighting Design by Jennifer Fok, Sound Design by Rew Tippin, and Fight Direction by Sally Wood with Stage Management by Dominique Nadeau*, Assistant Stage Management by Mandy Spartz* and Sydney Enthoven, and Props Supervision by Madelaine Foster.

Performance Calendar: PREVIEW 7/13 at 7:30 p.m.; OPENING 7/14 at 7:30 p.m.; additional performance dates 7/22, 7/26, 8/3, and 8/11 at 7:30 PM; 8/6 at 1:00 PM.

Post-Performance Discussions. Join us on selected weekend evening performances for Post-Performance Discussions with the cast and creative team. Discuss the critical historical, artistic, and cultural perspectives of the worlds of each individual play. Post-Performance Discussion will take place on the following date: Saturday, July 15 following the performance of The Story of My Life, Saturday, July 22 following the performance of Richard II, Sunday, July 30 following the performance of As You Like It, Saturday, August 5 following the performance of An Iliad, and Saturday, July 29 following the evening performance of The Importance of Being Earnest.

Theater at Monmouth, founded in 1970, was named the Shakespearean Theater of Maine by the State Legislature in 1975. The theatre's mission is to present innovative approaches to Shakespeare and other classic plays through professional productions that enrich the lives of people throughout Maine. Since its founding, TAM has produced expertly crafted, engaging productions in its three-month Summer Repertory Season entertaining audiences from 36 states and through Education Tours annually reaching more than 15,000 students statewide.