Review: The Ever-Elusive SHERLOCK HOLMES at Portland Stage

For its second offering of the season Portland Stage regales its audience with Steven Dietz's adaptation of William Gillette and Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's original play, Sherlock Holmes: The Final Adventure. The play, a re-imagined period piece, offers a low-key, witty take on the familiar characters and material with enough twists and turns to satisfy Conan Doyle fans.

Dietz adheres reasonably closely to the plot of the original and its tone and linguistic aesthetic. And he does manage to achieve some theatrical moments of surprise, drama, and dry humor. The chief difficulty lies in the playwright's reliance on Watson as a narrator tying the tale together with a great deal of exposition - something that in fairness derives from the source, but is wholly less effective on the stage. The result is a bit episodic with somewhat disjointed transitions.

Director Kevin R. Free does his best to create dramatic tension and preserve the flow, but there are awkward moments when scenes overlap and characters come and go. He does create the necessary sense of irony and encourages strong chemistry among the cast.

Anita Stewart's set admirably tackles the challenge of so many locations. Using the vast brick back wall of the theatre, several levels of platforms, a center turntable, and a metal bridge, together with several flies and minimal props, she gives the actors a spacious landscape to stage the hijinks of the play. Weston Wilkerson's lighting captures the feeling of gaslight London, together with the shadowy world of Holmes' criminals, and the use of projections, as for the falls adds to the ambiance. Seth Asa Sengel designs the excellent soundscape with well-chosen musical underscoring and appropriately eerie effects as needed. Shireen Unvala costumes the cast in late 19th century apparel with Holmes in his signature attire.

The eight-person cast create a fine ensemble, mastering the physical comedy and the verbal with skill. Ezra Barnes is convincing as Sherlock Holmes, and given Gillette's romantic additions to the script, he offers a more vulnerable and human portrayal. Brian Lee Huynh makes an excellent Dr. Watson on whose shoulders all the narrative bridges fall, as well as playing Holmes sympathetic friend. Tom Ford makes a strong, brash foil as Professor Moriarty, and Nicholas Mongiardo-Cooper provides fine comic relief as the King of Bohemia. Isabelle Van Vleet conveys the tougher aspects of Irene Adler, but fails to suggest completely the diva's elegance and allure. Michael Grew as James Larrabee and Laura Darrell as his sister Madge capture the duplicitousness of their characters. Zion Jang gives a wildly funny, madcap performance as Sid Prince complete with Cockney accent and a strong kinetic presence.

Sherlock Holmes: The Final Adventure makes a pleasant interlude in Portland Stage's season of largely new works , for while it is a contemporary adaptation, it recalls a beloved body of work and a bygone era. Despite any caveats this writer may have about the Gillette-Dietz version, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's narrative remains compelling, witty, and timelessly good mystery writing.

Photo courtesy of Portland Stage, Mical Hutson, photographer

Sherlock Holmes: The Final Adventure runs at Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave., Portland, ME from October 26-November 13, 2022 www.portlandstage.org 207-774-0465