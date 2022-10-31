Review: The Ever-Elusive SHERLOCK HOLMES at Portland Stage
Stevn Dietz' Adaptation of the Gillette-Conan Doyle Play
For its second offering of the season Portland Stage regales its audience with Steven Dietz's adaptation of William Gillette and Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's original play, Sherlock Holmes: The Final Adventure. The play, a re-imagined period piece, offers a low-key, witty take on the familiar characters and material with enough twists and turns to satisfy Conan Doyle fans.
Dietz adheres reasonably closely to the plot of the original and its tone and linguistic aesthetic. And he does manage to achieve some theatrical moments of surprise, drama, and dry humor. The chief difficulty lies in the playwright's reliance on Watson as a narrator tying the tale together with a great deal of exposition - something that in fairness derives from the source, but is wholly less effective on the stage. The result is a bit episodic with somewhat disjointed transitions.
Director Kevin R. Free does his best to create dramatic tension and preserve the flow, but there are awkward moments when scenes overlap and characters come and go. He does create the necessary sense of irony and encourages strong chemistry among the cast.
Anita Stewart's set admirably tackles the challenge of so many locations. Using the vast brick back wall of the theatre, several levels of platforms, a center turntable, and a metal bridge, together with several flies and minimal props, she gives the actors a spacious landscape to stage the hijinks of the play. Weston Wilkerson's lighting captures the feeling of gaslight London, together with the shadowy world of Holmes' criminals, and the use of projections, as for the falls adds to the ambiance. Seth Asa Sengel designs the excellent soundscape with well-chosen musical underscoring and appropriately eerie effects as needed. Shireen Unvala costumes the cast in late 19th century apparel with Holmes in his signature attire.
The eight-person cast create a fine ensemble, mastering the physical comedy and the verbal with skill. Ezra Barnes is convincing as Sherlock Holmes, and given Gillette's romantic additions to the script, he offers a more vulnerable and human portrayal. Brian Lee Huynh makes an excellent Dr. Watson on whose shoulders all the narrative bridges fall, as well as playing Holmes sympathetic friend. Tom Ford makes a strong, brash foil as Professor Moriarty, and Nicholas Mongiardo-Cooper provides fine comic relief as the King of Bohemia. Isabelle Van Vleet conveys the tougher aspects of Irene Adler, but fails to suggest completely the diva's elegance and allure. Michael Grew as James Larrabee and Laura Darrell as his sister Madge capture the duplicitousness of their characters. Zion Jang gives a wildly funny, madcap performance as Sid Prince complete with Cockney accent and a strong kinetic presence.
Sherlock Holmes: The Final Adventure makes a pleasant interlude in Portland Stage's season of largely new works , for while it is a contemporary adaptation, it recalls a beloved body of work and a bygone era. Despite any caveats this writer may have about the Gillette-Dietz version, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's narrative remains compelling, witty, and timelessly good mystery writing.
Photo courtesy of Portland Stage, Mical Hutson, photographer
Sherlock Holmes: The Final Adventure runs at Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave., Portland, ME from October 26-November 13, 2022 www.portlandstage.org 207-774-0465
|Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards
|submissions close in
From This Author - Carla Maria Verdino-Süllwold
Born and raised in the metropolitan New York area, Carla Maria Verdino-Süllwold took her degrees at Sarah Lawrence College and Fairleigh Dickinson University. She began her career as a teacher... (read more about this author)
August 25, 2022
What better way to cap what has been billed as MSMT’s Revival Season than with a free, festive outdoor event that, despite intermittent showers, drew a large, enthusiastic crowd? That is exactly what MSMT did on August 24 when it presented its annual MSMT Concert on the Mall as part of the Brunswick Downtown Association’s summer series. In a program designed to thank the community for its loyal support of the theatre, especially during the pandemic, the seventy-five-minute concert featured performers from the company’s current main stage show, KINKY BOOTS, as well as other local artists in a rousing and engaging program of musical theatre selections.
Resilience, Acceptance, and Change: The Healing Lessons in KINKY BOOTS
August 20, 2022
“Lola gains her strength from her resilience,” says Stephane Duret, who plays the drag queen star of MSMT’s KINKY BOOTS. “Sometimes she feels like an island, alone in this world she has created. But she survives. She’s got her Angels for support, her chosen family, and even when she gets a little slap in the face from Charlie, she comes back to their partnership. That’s her resilience.” “And Lola challenges others to be accepting and to change their perspective,” continues MSMT Artistic Director Curt Dale Clark. “I consider it important for MSMT to present something that can cause change in a community, and this show with Stephane’s and the entire cast’s unbelievable performances is doing just that!” His remarks draw applause from the capacity audience at MSMT’s final Peek Behind the Curtain panel discussion, moderated by Carla Maria Verdino-Süllwold, BWW’s Maine editor, on August 17 at Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick.
Review: Bold, Big-Hearted Celebration of Friendship: MSMT's KINKY BOOTS
August 12, 2022
With its bold, brilliant, sassy, urbanely funny, and warmly heartfelt production of KINKY BOOTS, Maine State Music Theatre has chosen the perfect vehicle to close its main stage season. The irresistible musical by Harvey Fierstein and Cyndi Lauper is given a spectacular, big-hearted production that pulls out all the stops and showcases MSMT at its Broadway best.
Hand Clapping, Heart Pumping, Soul Singing: MSMT & Portland Stage Present SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN
August 6, 2022
Hand Clapping, Heart Pumping, Soul Singing: MSMT & Portland Stage Present SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN
Interview: An Unlikely and Inspiring Friendship - Matt Farcher and Stephane Duret Discuss MSMT's Upcoming KINKY BOOTS
August 4, 2022
Both Duret and Farcher are currently in Brunswick preparing for the run of Maine State Music Theatre's last main stage production of the season beginning on August 10: Harvey Fierstein/Cyndi Lauper's KINKY BOOTS, a show they have each performed before.