Review: SHREK THE MUSICAL at Maine State Music Theater

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A giant green man with a booming brogue, a talking donkey, a wooden boy with a long nose, a wolf in granny skirts…. These are the loveable misfits who commandeer MSMT’s stage in the Jeannine Tesori- David Lindsay-Abaire classic SHREK THE MUSICAL that runs for four delightful performances at the Pickard Theater on June 8. The musical,based on the DreamWorks original movie, features witty lyrics, catchy tunes, and a heartwarming story, about acceptance, individuality, and inclusion.

Director Betsy Puelle finds the quirky humor and underlying tenderness of the tale, and she is especially good at inspiring these young actors to do their best work. Aided by

the spirited choreography of Raymond Marc Dumont (assisted by Joshua Bellamy), the characters find individually appropriate movement, and the ensemble enjoys a number of lively dances. Music Director Andrew Becker invests the score with energy and vibrancy.

Puelle also designs the décor, using her signature style of colorful set pieces which suggest a storybook feel. These are enhanced by Ryan Joyner’s stunning projections that create an opulent fantasy world, and by the lighting design of Courtney Smith, which adds to the atmospheric palette of the story. A case in point where are all these designers’ work coalesces is the truly magnificent appearance of the dragon in the final moments of the production. SHREK is a work in which props play a major role. Prop Master Duck Bracey has created an array of inventive, clever pieces, notably Farquaad’s steed, and the Dragon puppet, the that have an animate life of their own. Sound design is ably supplied by John Russell, who manages both the balance and the special effects with skill. Costume Designer Kevin Hutchins (Wigs & Makeup, Letta the Queen)has huge fun bringing to life the various fairytale characters. As Stage Manager, Frankie Mastras expertly coordinates all the moving parts.

The cast exhibits cohesiveness, exuberance, and a wicked sense of fun. Owen Saalfrank inhabits the role of Shrek with gusto, voicing the part in a perfect Scottish brogue. He is big voiced, maladroit, and completely endearing; moreover, he possesses powerful vocal resources that get to shine in songs like “Big, Bright Beautiful World.” As his sidekick Donkey, Keehnon Jackson delivers a deliciously funny, sweet, animated performance. A mesmerizing dancer whose every movement is lithe, fluid, evocative, he also demonstrates his impressive vocal range. Grace Browning captures Princess Fiona’s dual nature – sweet and feisty, and determined to hold her own against the men in the world. Her duets with Shrek are pleasingly sung, as is her solo, “Morning Person.” Aden Pettet,as Lord Farquaad, spoofs the traditional fairytale Prince, making Farquaad amusingly narcissistic, and riotously funny as he navigates the challenge of performing on his knees, while his “Ballad” demonstrates his vocal gifts.

Other outstanding portrayals include Marguerite Benham’s boyish, well-sung Pinocchio; Sebastian Gonzalez-Layton booming voiced, slightly fey, Big Bad Wolf;Audrey Andrews’ zany Witch; Lucy Ferguson’s powerful vocals as the Dragon.

Some lovely vocalism and dance come from Lily Philbrook and Lexi Largay as the Young Fionas, ensemble members, Maria Boissonneault, and Maxwell Creedon as Mama and Papa Ogre, and Nicole Fava as a pert Mama Bear.

Rounding out the sprightly ensemble are Ali Largay, August Flynn, Maddie MacLearn, Garrett Lynn, and Sadie Cairns.

Last performed here in 2014, this new revival illustrates the huge strides MSMT has made over the last twelve years with these Theatre for Young Audiences productions. SHREK showcases the new level of technology that underpins the visual productions and the ever growing depth of young professional talent who populate this series as performers and creatives. Much

of the credit for these advances belongs to Artistic Director Curt Dale Clark, whose commitment to building young audiences and nurturing young professional artists is an integral part of the strength and uniqueness of the company. Clark’s unerring eye for talent, his relentless search in thousands of auditions each year, and his vast network within the Broadway and regional communities are some of the invaluable resources that help shape what Maine State Music Theatre is today.

Photos courtesy of MSMT, Dane Whitlock, photographer

SHREK THE MUSICAL rran for 4 performances on June 8, 2026, at MSMT’s Pickard Theater on the campus of Bowdoin College www.msmt.org 207-725-8769

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