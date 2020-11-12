Portland Symphony Orchestra Announces MAGIC OF CHRISTMAS AT HOME
The concert takes place on Tuesday, December 1 at 2:30PM and will be available on demand December 1-31.
This year, the PSO is bringing the Magic of Christmas to you! Watch this new, online concert led by Music Director Eckart Preu, with special guests Alyson Cambridge, James Kennerley, the Magic of Christmas Chorus, the Portland Ballet, and Pihcintu Multinational Chorus! Featuring Christmas classics as well as a world premiere holiday work and the beloved "Sleigh Ride"!
This PSO digital concert is available for viewing in the United States only.
The concert takes place on Tuesday, December 1 at 2:30PM and will be available on demand December 1-31.
Program
COLERIDGE-TAYLOR: Christmas Overture
VEJVANOVSKÝ: Sonata Natalis C-dur
MENKEN: "A Place Called Home" from A Christmas Carol
FULLAM: "Somewhere"
RICHMAN: Hanukkah Medley
HUMPERDINCK/TARKMANN: Hansel and Gretel Prelude
TRADITIONAL/SADLER: "Sheriff Santa"
WINEGLASS: The Toy Factory: Little Elves, Fairies, and Snowmen; a PSO Commission and World Premiere
TCHAIKOVSKY: "Waltz of the Snowflakes" from Nutcracker
TRADITIONAL/RICHMAN: "O Holy Night!"
ANDERSON: "Sleigh Ride"
TRADITIONAL/RICHMAN: Christmas Sing-a-long
TRADITIONAL: "We Wish You a Merry Christmas"