Portland Symphony Orchestra Announces MAGIC OF CHRISTMAS AT HOME

The concert takes place on Tuesday, December 1 at 2:30PM and will be available on demand December 1-31.

This year, the PSO is bringing the Magic of Christmas to you! Watch this new, online concert led by Music Director Eckart Preu, with special guests Alyson Cambridge, James Kennerley, the Magic of Christmas Chorus, the Portland Ballet, and Pihcintu Multinational Chorus! Featuring Christmas classics as well as a world premiere holiday work and the beloved "Sleigh Ride"!

This PSO digital concert is available for viewing in the United States only.

The concert takes place on Tuesday, December 1 at 2:30PM and will be available on demand December 1-31.

Program

COLERIDGE-TAYLOR: Christmas Overture

VEJVANOVSKÝ: Sonata Natalis C-dur

MENKEN: "A Place Called Home" from A Christmas Carol

FULLAM: "Somewhere"

RICHMAN: Hanukkah Medley

HUMPERDINCK/TARKMANN: Hansel and Gretel Prelude

TRADITIONAL/SADLER: "Sheriff Santa"

WINEGLASS: The Toy Factory: Little Elves, Fairies, and Snowmen; a PSO Commission and World Premiere

TCHAIKOVSKY: "Waltz of the Snowflakes" from Nutcracker

TRADITIONAL/RICHMAN: "O Holy Night!"

ANDERSON: "Sleigh Ride"

TRADITIONAL/RICHMAN: Christmas Sing-a-long

TRADITIONAL: "We Wish You a Merry Christmas"

Shows View More Maine Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You