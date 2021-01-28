Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Penobscot Theatre Company Presents THE TINIEST LIBRARIAN FINDS A VALENTINE

This tiny puppet musical will be streamed from February 7 – 28. 

Jan. 28, 2021  

Penobscot Theatre Company Presents THE TINIEST LIBRARIAN FINDS A VALENTINE

Rockland-based artist, musician and educator, Brittany Parker once again brings her enchanting storytelling to Penobscot Theatre Company audiences, with The Tiniest Librarian Finds a Valentine. This tiny puppet musical is offered as part of Penobscot Theatre Company's Digitus Theatrum season and will be streamed from February 7 - 28.

Miss Susan is the tiniest, loneliest librarian in the world. Bigger people don't seem to notice her at all! In search of a valentine, Tiny Miss Susan immerses herself in the books on her shelves - launching her into a wild and unforgettable adventure!

Written by and starring Brittany Parker who also created The Glitch Witch, which PTC streamed in October, The Tiniest Librarian features an original musical score of pop-rock songs.

"I'm thrilled to have The Tiniest Librarian included in Penobscot Theatre Company's all-virtual season," says Parker. "My hope is that the puppet film inspires young people and their families to create their own performances -- and we've included a puppet-making tutorial to help them do just that!"

The character of the Tiniest Librarian is inspired by real-life librarian Susan Plimpton, the Children's Librarian at the Southwest Harbor Public Library. Parker has worked for several years with Plimpton on developing programs that use live performance to motivate young readers and improve literacy skills. A tireless advocate for children's literacy, Plimpton works late nights and always puts in the extra effort to make each program effective and accessible.

Inspired by the heroic nature of this everyday work, Parker had the idea to turn Plimpton into a hero akin to stories on her shelves -- a tiny librarian who can enter the world of books and embark on fantastical adventures.

The Tiniest Librarian was first performed in person at the Southwest Harbor Public Library in February of 2019. The live performance uses a live-feed video camera and projection screen to bring the puppets to a larger-than-life scale.

The Tiniest Librarian is most appropriate for young people, ages 3-10 years-old, their families and all who are young at heart.

The Tiniest Librarian is made possible through the generous sponsorship of Bangor Savings Bank. Single, household tickets are $20. Half-Season Family Style subscriptions are still available and include Mr. Ben's Playhouse, The Tiniest Librarian and the children's indie rock sensation, Bee Parks and the Hornets.

Visit www.penobscottheatre.org or call the box office at (207) 942-3333 to learn more.


Featured BroadwayWorld Events

Check out these concerts...
Wayne Brady On Demand
Wayne Brady On Demand
Haley Swindal: To New York, With Love On Demand
Haley Swindal: To New York, With Love On Demand
John Lloyd Young?s Vegas Valentine 2/12 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT
John Lloyd Young?s Vegas Valentine 2/12 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT

Related Articles View More Maine Stories   Shows
Wreaths Across America Remembers The 78th Anniversary Of The Sinking Of The U.S.A.T. Dorch Photo

Wreaths Across America Remembers The 78th Anniversary Of The Sinking Of The U.S.A.T. Dorchester

Penobscot Theatre Company Announces New Programming Photo

Penobscot Theatre Company Announces New Programming

The Public Theatres Annual Father-Daughter Valentine Ball Goes Virtual Photo

The Public Theatre's Annual Father-Daughter Valentine Ball Goes Virtual

Penobscot Theatre Company Presents FLYIN SOLO Photo

Penobscot Theatre Company Presents FLYIN' SOLO


More Hot Stories For You

  • Cuca Roseta Sings Amália at Cine-Teatro
  • The Town Hall Presents Portuguese Fado Singer Mariza in Concert
  • Inatel Trinity Theater Suspends Activity Until February 2021
  • Companhia Nacional de Bailado Presents TRABALHOS DE CASA