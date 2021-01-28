Penobscot Theatre Company Presents THE TINIEST LIBRARIAN FINDS A VALENTINE

Rockland-based artist, musician and educator, Brittany Parker once again brings her enchanting storytelling to Penobscot Theatre Company audiences, with The Tiniest Librarian Finds a Valentine. This tiny puppet musical is offered as part of Penobscot Theatre Company's Digitus Theatrum season and will be streamed from February 7 - 28.

Miss Susan is the tiniest, loneliest librarian in the world. Bigger people don't seem to notice her at all! In search of a valentine, Tiny Miss Susan immerses herself in the books on her shelves - launching her into a wild and unforgettable adventure!

Written by and starring Brittany Parker who also created The Glitch Witch, which PTC streamed in October, The Tiniest Librarian features an original musical score of pop-rock songs.

"I'm thrilled to have The Tiniest Librarian included in Penobscot Theatre Company's all-virtual season," says Parker. "My hope is that the puppet film inspires young people and their families to create their own performances -- and we've included a puppet-making tutorial to help them do just that!"

The character of the Tiniest Librarian is inspired by real-life librarian Susan Plimpton, the Children's Librarian at the Southwest Harbor Public Library. Parker has worked for several years with Plimpton on developing programs that use live performance to motivate young readers and improve literacy skills. A tireless advocate for children's literacy, Plimpton works late nights and always puts in the extra effort to make each program effective and accessible.

Inspired by the heroic nature of this everyday work, Parker had the idea to turn Plimpton into a hero akin to stories on her shelves -- a tiny librarian who can enter the world of books and embark on fantastical adventures.

The Tiniest Librarian was first performed in person at the Southwest Harbor Public Library in February of 2019. The live performance uses a live-feed video camera and projection screen to bring the puppets to a larger-than-life scale.

The Tiniest Librarian is most appropriate for young people, ages 3-10 years-old, their families and all who are young at heart.

The Tiniest Librarian is made possible through the generous sponsorship of Bangor Savings Bank. Single, household tickets are $20. Half-Season Family Style subscriptions are still available and include Mr. Ben's Playhouse, The Tiniest Librarian and the children's indie rock sensation, Bee Parks and the Hornets.

Visit www.penobscottheatre.org or call the box office at (207) 942-3333 to learn more.

