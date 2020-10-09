Penobscot Theatre Company Launches Online Shop of 'Stage Treasures'

The online vintage store features designer clothing, jewelry, costumes, and more.

Penobscot Theatre Company has launched a new website, PTC Stage Treasures, on Thursday, October 1. The online vintage store features designer clothing, jewelry, costumes, and more.

The store is now available to visit at www.ptcstagetreasures.com.

New items will be added each week, and interested buyers are encouraged to follow the theater on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for sneak peeks, discount announcements and more.

Penobscot Theatre Company is the northeastern-most, year-round, professional theatre company in the country. The company is the owner of the historic Bangor Opera House. According to the company's Facebook page, its mission is to inspire a life-long passion for theatre in the heart of Maine.

