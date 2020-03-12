Penobscot Theatre Company Cancels Upcoming Performances

Penobscot Theatre Company has canceled upcoming performances.

See the announcement below:

Based on the recommendation from the governor to cancel or postpone all indoor, public gatherings of 250 people or more, we have decided the most responsible decision, for the safety and comfort of our patrons and staff, is to cancel public performances of Safety Net and our Dramatic Academy Production of The Snow Queen. We will be recording these performances and will send a link to all ticket purchasers so that you may view the productions from the comfort of your own homes. Safety Net will be recorded this week and distributed by the beginning of next week. The Snow Queen will be recorded Friday, March 20th and will be distributed the following week.

Due to the nature of our reliance on ticket sales to provision the work and salaries of the people of Penobscot Theatre Company, we ask that you consider donating the cost of your ticket(s) so we may continue to provide financial support for our theatre family as we move forward. If you have not yet purchased a ticket to either of these shows, we urge you to do so in support of our live theatre community and Penobscot Theatre Company.

We will continue to monitor the situation and update our website and social media with any news regarding the remainder of the season. We are grateful for your patronage and support. Please remember to follow the recommendations of the CDC and World Health Organization: wash your hands, sanitize spaces and surfaces with which you are frequently in contact, and stay home if you are sick. For the most recent updates on COVID-19, please contact the CDC at (207) 287-8016 or call 2-1-1 for a list of resources.

We wish you safety and good health, and know that soon this will all be behind us. We remain certain we will soon "see you at the theatre".





