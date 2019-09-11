Penobscot Theatre Company Announces WOODY'S WELCOME WAGON

Penobscot Theatre Company, the nation's Northeastern-most professional year-round theatre company, is proud to introduce a new initiative to encourage would-be viewers to experience live theatre! With WOODY'S WELCOME WAGON, audiences will get to know Woody Guthrie and get to know Penobscot Theatre Company.

Throughout the run of Woody Guthrie's American Song -A Maine Premiere, anyone who has never been to Penobscot Theatre Company is invited to attend any performance as a guest of the theatre. Guests should arrive at the theatre one hour before show time and visit the box office to sign in. Ten minutes before showtime, any seats left in the house will be given out to these newcomers on a first come, first served basis. Seating will be based on availability and audience members must show up in person, no phone calls please.

Before Dylan. Before Cash. There was Guthrie.

Six Actor-musicians tear down the house with modern arrangements of over 34 Woody Guthrie classics. Production includes songs made famous by Springsteen, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, The Grateful Dead and more... Now through September 29.

Additionally, a new talk-back and community engagement series called THEATRE 101 will debut on Monday, September 16th from 5:30-7pm at the Opera House. This event is FREE and open to the public. This will be the first of four sessions taking place throughout the 46th season. Each installment will focus on different aspects of Penobscot Theatre Company's role in the community, with the first, titled "Breaking the Fourth Wall", featuring an introduction to company members. Attendees are invited to bring guests and questions!

Audience members are encouraged to contact the box office with questions Monday-Friday between 12p-5p at (207) 942-3333. Woody Guthrie'S AMERICAN SONG is produced in partnership with Eaton Peabody Attorneys at Law, The Advertising Specialists of Maine, and Maine Public.





