PILGRIMS MUSA & SHERI IN THE NEW WORLD Playing March 3-12 At The Public Theatre

This March 3 - 12, The Public Theatre presents the Maine premiere of Pilgrims Musa and Sheri in the New World, a romantic, funny and heartfelt love story with a cultural twist.

Anyone who has ever fallen in love knows the dilemma. Do you make a safe and sensible match with someone, or risk everything on the unexpected great love of your life? Musa, a sweet-natured immigrant cab driver and semi-practicing Muslim, and Sheri, a sassy American waitress, must negotiate the twists and turns of love and cultural differences. Winner of the Steinberg New American Play Award, this honest, funny and thought-provoking romantic comedy looks at the things which draw people together as much as pull them apart.

This play follows the story of three Muslim immigrants - an Egyptian cab driver and his Somali and Sudanese friends, who make a new life for themselves in an American city. This charming play asks, how much of who we are is where we have come from and the expectations that are placed on us? Must we represent the customs and culture we were raised in, or can we explore a new way of life in a new land? The playwright Yussef El Guindi, an Egyptian immigrant himself, calls this play, "A love letter to the immigrant experience".

Whether you are a New Mainer or a person whose distant relative came over on the Mayflower, at one point someone in your family found the courage and hope to travel to a new world in search of a better way of life.

Seattle based Playwright Yussef El Guindi will also be traveling to Lewiston to see the production and participate in the free Sunday Post-show discussion.

The central role of Musa will be played by AHMAD MAHER. Ahmad is an Egyptian born, NYC based actor who has performed in a variety of countries including Egypt, Sweden and the United States. He is a recent recipient of the Berkshire Theatre Critics Award for Outstanding Ensemble Performance. His American love interest Sheri will be played by New York actress LAURA KING-OTAZO. ITHAMAR FRANCOIS will play Musa's Somali friend Tayyib and IAN EATON will be portraying his Sudanese friend Abdallah. ALINE SALLOUM will play Gamila, an American raised Egyptian.

The New York City set is designed by Michael Reidy, lights by Matthew Cost, costumes by Kathleen P. Brown and sound by composer/designer Scott O'Brien.

We believed this honest, entertaining and heartfelt play explores situations and cultural realities many younger New Mainers are facing and talking about amongst themselves. Having the chance to see a play that is relevant and resonant to their lives at The Public Theatre, portrayed by professional actors, some of whom are immigrants themselves will be a unique opportunity in Maine.

Pilgrims Musa and Sheri in the New World is playing at The Public Theatre, Lewiston/Auburn's Professional Theatre, March 3 - 12, Thurs-Sat at 7:30pm, Sun at 2pm with a Sat matinee on March 11 at 3pm. Tickets: $25 Adults, $22 groups. Tickets can be purchased online at thepublictheatre.org or by calling 782-3200. The Theatre is located at 31 Maple St. Lewiston.