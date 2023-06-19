Over 2,500 Students Attends POLKADOTS: THE COOL KIDS MUSICAL

Affordable offering the majority of students the chance to experience live professional theatre for the very first time. 

By: Jun. 19, 2023

Over 2,500 students from 21 schools throughout Maine recently attended nine sold-out Student Matinee performances of The Public Theatre's production of 'Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical.' The Public Theatre's student matinee program enables schools to attend a performance at the Lewiston theatre for the reduced rate of only $5.00 a ticket, offering the majority of students the chance to experience live professional theatre for the very first time. 

 

In addition to the nine sold-out student matinee performances, and a weekend of public performances, The Public Theatre also offered a free performance for the community that was attended by children from Tree Street Youth, Auburn PAL, the Root Cellar, and The Boys and Girls Club of Southern Maine. In total, nearly 3,000 children and their families attended 'Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical.'

 

Students who attended the show also participated in a post-show discussion with the Cast and Director. A study guide written by Jazzmin Bonner, an artist from The American Repertory Theatre, was also provided to offer a deeper and more meaningful theatre-going experience. Post show surveys from Educators and Students praised the production, the performers, the experience of the post-show discussions and most importantly the show's “perfect” themes of diversity and acceptance. 

 

Written by Douglas Lyons, Melvin Tunstall III and Greg Borowsky, and based on historical events, 'Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical' tells the empowering story of 8-year-old Lily Polkadot. When Lily moves to a new town, she faces the challenge of being the first Polkadot in an all Square school. Overcoming her obstacles, she challenges the minds and hearts of her peers showing everyone that our differences make us awesome, not outcasts. 

 

'Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical' was directed and choreographed by The Public Theatre's Education Director, Adam P. Blais, with Music Direction by Katy Cavanaugh. The professional cast of New York based singers and actors included Annell Moya as Lily Polkadot, Yale Langworthy as Sky Square, Mia Goodman as Penelope Square, and Broadway veteran Allison Briner Dardenne as their teacher Ms. Square and Mama Square. Set Design was by Tricia Hobbs, Lighting Design by Erin Fauble, Sound Design by Jacob Pribilsky and the unique Costumes, Wigs, and Make-up representing the Square and Polkadot world were designed Kaylee Carrol and Renya Higgins, a team of MCI students who were mentored by their teacher Debra Susi.

 

'Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical' was sponsored by Norway Savings Bank, Berube's Complete Auto Care, and NAPA Coastal Auto Parts and presented with support from the Maine Arts Commission. Their generous support makes the reduced $5.00 Student Matinee Ticket possible and allows The Public Theatre to continue their commitment of making high quality live entertainment affordable for most families. 



A Beautiful Melancholy: TITANIC Stars Explore the Appeal of Yestons Work
A Beautiful Melancholy: TITANIC Stars Explore the Appeal of Yeston's Work

“TITANIC is ultimately uplifting, but a large part of the show sits in a melancholy place. It is a beautiful melancholy and it gives the audience a moment of hope and joy.” Maine State Music Theatre Artistic Director Curt Dale Clark is commenting on the company’s 2023 season opener, Maury Yeston and Peter Stone’s majestic musical, TITANIC, now playing its final week at the Pickard Theater. Clark is part of the first PEEK BEHIND THE CURTAIN panel discussion that includes some of TITANIC’s stars, Linda Balgord, Michael Nigro, and Carolyn Anne Miller in conversation with BWW Regional Maine Editor, Carla Maria Verdino-Süllwold, who have assembled at Brunswick’s Curtis Memorial Library on June 14 to explore the appeal of Yeston’s work and to share insights about performing and producing this epic show.

Jupiter String Quartet Presented In Three Concerts As Part Of BOWDOIN INTERNATIONAL MUSIC
Jupiter String Quartet Presented In Three Concerts As Part Of BOWDOIN INTERNATIONAL MUSIC FESTIVAL

The internationally esteemed Jupiter String Quartet –– winner of the Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition and the Banff International String Quartet Competition –– will be presented by the Bowdoin International Music Festival at Studzinski Recital Hall (12 Campus Road S.) in two performances on Monday, July 17 and Monday, July 24, 2023, in addition to the final concert on Friday August 4 at Crooker Theater (116 Maquoit Rd.). Each of the three performances, as well as the other concerts presented during the season, will be livestreamed at no charge.

Review: No Damsel in Distress: A Bold New RAPUNZEL Opens TYA Series at MSMT
Review: No Damsel in Distress: A Bold New RAPUNZEL Opens TYA Series at MSMT

Maine State Music Theatre opened its Theatre for Young Audiences series yesterday with the East Coast premiere of Robin & Clark’s latest children’s musical, RAPUNZEL. This unconventional and upbeat retelling of the traditional fairytale replaces the quintessential damsel in distress with a modern, sexist-defying heroine whose journey to embrace her destiny is a courageous adventure of self-discovery, reversal of stereotypes, and unabashed female empowerment.

Opera Maine Will Stage Comic Opera CINDERELLA
Opera Maine Will Stage Comic Opera CINDERELLA

Opera Maine invites you to spectacular live singing and theater for its 29th season mainstage production of Cinderella (La Cenerentola) by Gioachino Rossini at Merrill Auditorium on Thursday, July 27 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, July 30 at 2:30 p.m.

