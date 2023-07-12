Oscar Wilde's THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST to Bring High Societal Hijinks to Theater at Monmouth

Oscar Wilde's comedic masterpiece takes center stage Thursday, July 20th at 7:30 p.m.

By: Jul. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Review: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY: The Legend and the Legacy Live in MSMT's New Production Photo 1 Review: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY: The Legend and the Legacy Live in MSMT's New Production
ENCHANTED ISLANDS Coming To DownEast Maine In July Photo 2 ENCHANTED ISLANDS Coming To DownEast Maine In July
KEEP SINGING! Showcase of Short, Original Musicals to Play in Yarmouth Maine in August Photo 3 KEEP SINGING! Showcase of Short, Original Musicals to Play in Yarmouth Maine in August
BWW REVIEW: IMAGINE: The Beatles Music Comes to Brunswick Photo 4 BWW REVIEW: IMAGINE: The Beatles Music Comes to Brunswick

Oscar Wilde's THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST to Bring High Societal Hijinks to Theater at Monmouth

Monmouth, Maine - Theater at Monmouth continues their Brave New Worlds Season with Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest. Billed by Oscar Wilde himself as "A trivial comedy for serious people", The Importance of Being Earnest is the hilarious story of Jack and Algernon, who have chosen to lead double lives to evade the tedium of polite society. However, when they attempt to win the love of two women who declare they will only love a man called Ernest - chaos reigns. The Importance of Being Earnest is a tale of mistaken identities, rapid-fire wit, and cucumber sandwiches. There may not be a funnier, more socially insightful play chock-full of eccentric characters than this masterpiece by Oscar Wilde. Indulge in the hilarity Thursday, July 20th at 7:30 p.m. through Friday, August 11th including matinee and evening performances both weekdays and weekends.

At the center of The Importance of Being Earnest there is simply humor and nothing else. Director Nathan Winkelstein leans into the simplicity of humor with this production and says "Anyone who searches for hidden depths or truths in this play is bound to either come up empty or become a victim of their own confirmation bias as they stalk the wild goose with the red herring in its beak". Winkelstein goes on to applaud the playwright's choice to focus on humor by saying "Unlike so many other plays, Oscar Wilde doesn't try to make this play anything but funny. This is an artist screaming to the skies that laughter is an essential ingredient to a life well lived, and that bringing joy to one's fellow man is worthy".

The Importance of Being Earnest features A.J. Baldwin* as Gwendolen, Christopher Blonski* as Reverend Chasuble, Robbie Harrison as Merriman, Rebecca Ho* as Cecily, Tracie Lane* as Lady Bracknell, Zack Lopez Roa* as Algernon, Christopher Joel Onken* as Jack, Michael Wood* as Lane, and Jaine Ye* as Miss Prism. Directed by Nathan Winkelstein, Set Design by Germán Cárdenas Alaminos, Costume Design by Elizabeth Rocha, Lighting Design by Danie Taylor, and Sound Design by Scott O'Brien, with Stage Management by Mandy Spartz*, Assistant Stage Management Cameron Sarchi, and Props Supervision by Madelaine Foster.

Performance Calendar: PREVIEW 7/20 at 7:30 p.m.; OPENING 7/21 at 7:30 p.m.; additional performance dates 7/29, 8/4, and 8/9 at 7:30 PM; 7/29, 8/5, and 8/11 at 1:00 PM.

The Importance of Being Earnest is Sponsored by George & Elaine Keyes.

Audience Engagement Programs

Post-Performance Discussions. Join us on selected weekend evening performances for Post-Performance Discussions with the cast and creative team. Discuss the critical historical, artistic, and cultural perspectives of the worlds of each individual play. Post-Performance Discussion will take place on the following date: Saturday, July 15 following the performance of The Story of My Life, Saturday, July 22 following the performance of Richard II, Sunday, July 30 following the performance of As You Like It, Saturday, August 5 following the performance of An Iliad, and Saturday, July 29 following the evening performance of The Importance of Being Earnest.

Tickets, Subscriptions, and Ways to Save. A TAM subscription offers savings and exclusive benefits like priority seating and ticket exchanges. Gold, Flex, General, or Senior Passes are available for purchase, so whether you want a ticket for each show or five tickets to one show, there's an option for you. Single tickets for the Summer Repertory and Fall Show are $40 for adults, $35 for senior citizens, and $25 for students (18 and under).

Opening Nights are Educator Nights. Educators receive 20% off the general ticket price with a valid photo ID at the Box Office.

Under 30 Rush Tickets. For patrons under 30, $10 Rush Tickets are available for up to 20 audience members at each performance in the season excluding the Family Show and Special Events. Contact the Box Office by email boxoffice@theateratmonmouth.org or by calling 207.933.9999 after 10 a.m. on the day of the show. Requests made before the Box Office is open will not be processed.

For calendar and reservations, please contact the TAM Box Office at 207.933.9999 or visit Click Here.

Theater at Monmouth, founded in 1970, was named the Shakespearean Theater of Maine by the State Legislature in 1975. The theatre's mission is to present innovative approaches to Shakespeare and other classic plays through professional productions that enrich the lives of people throughout Maine. Since its founding, TAM has produced expertly crafted, engaging productions in its three-month Summer Repertory Season entertaining audiences from 36 states and through Education Tours annually reaching more than 15,000 students statewide.




RELATED STORIES - Maine

1
Benefit Performance of New Musical UPTA CAMP to be Presented at Maines Winthrop PAC This M Photo
Benefit Performance of New Musical UPTA CAMP to be Presented at Maine's Winthrop PAC This Month

UPTA CAMP will be presented at Winthrop PAC this month.

2
KEEP SINGING! Showcase of Short, Original Musicals to Play in Yarmouth Maine in August Photo
KEEP SINGING! Showcase of Short, Original Musicals to Play in Yarmouth Maine in August

A comedy, a dramedy, and a drama: that's the offering of 'Keep Singing!', a showcase of short, original musicals by creative team Linda Hildonen and Colby Michaud.

3
BWW REVIEW: IMAGINE: The Beatles Music Comes to Brunswick Photo
BWW REVIEW: IMAGINE: The Beatles Music Comes to Brunswick

“You may say I’m a dreamer,” John Lennon writes in his iconic anthem, “Imagine,” and, indeed, in 1969 when the Beatles disbanded and embarked on solo careers, each of the four would create songs that did explore new realms. Musician Joe Boucher and his band, allow themselves to re-imagine new possibilities for the Beatles music from their solo careers in a concert bearing the title of Lennon’s song, which the group performed to a soldout house as a part of Maine State Music Theatre’s Concert Series July 9-10. IMAGINE presents compositions by John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr from 1969-1980, played as they might have, had the foursome still been performing together as The Beatles and still under the watchful, creative eye of producer George Martin.

4
Interview: Stewards of the Music: A Conversation with BUDDY HOLLY Cast Photo
Interview: Stewards of the Music: A Conversation with BUDDY HOLLY Cast

We are the stewards of the music. We are here to keep it alive and share it with as many people as possible,” says actor Jayson Elliott, who plays the Big Bopper in Maine State Music Theatre’s current production of THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY. Elliott joins Diego Guevara, who portrays Ritchie Valens, Angela C. Howell, director/choreographer/music director who also plays Vi Petty, and MSMT Artistic Director, Curt Dale Clark for a conversation about the musical with Broadway World’s Maine Editor, Carla Maria Verdino-Süllwold at the second Peek Behind the Curtain series of the season. The record-breaking crowd attending the panel discussion mirrors the sold-out houses THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY has been drawing each night at the Pickard Theatre. They have come to celebrate the rock n’ roll legends and to explore what made Buddy Holly and his early colleagues such phenomena of music history.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos/Video: Go Inside Stephen Sondheim's $7M Manhattan Townhouse Video Photos/Video: Go Inside Stephen Sondheim's $7M Manhattan Townhouse
Watch Betty Who Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADESTOWN Video
Watch Betty Who Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADESTOWN
Watch Taylor Louderman Sing 'Someone Else's Story' at the Muny Video
Watch Taylor Louderman Sing 'Someone Else's Story' at the Muny
Watch Kyle Taylor Parker and Kayla Davion Tribute Tina Turner Video
Watch Kyle Taylor Parker and Kayla Davion Tribute Tina Turner
View all Videos

Maine SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE AHAB INSIDE ME—Redux
Colonial Theater (7/20-7/23)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Importance of Being Earnest
Theater at Monmouth (7/20-8/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# As You Like It
Theater at Monmouth (7/27-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 9 to 5
Maine State Music Theatre (7/19-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ENCHANTED ISLANDS
Nellieville (7/23-7/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SWEET CHARITY
City Theater (7/21-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Richard II
Theater at Monmouth (7/13-8/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Story of My Life
Theater at Monmouth (7/01-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney's The Little Mermaid
Community Little Theatre Corp (8/10-8/20)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Opera Maine To Stage Comic Opera Cinderella
Merrill Auditorium (7/27-7/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You