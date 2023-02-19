Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
NUNSENSE to Open at City Theater This Spring

Nunsense opens March 10th and runs through March 26th.

Feb. 19, 2023  

The Little Sisters of Hoboken are coming to City Theater this Spring. Nunsense, written by composer and playwright Dan Goggin is a heavenly musical comedy featuring nuns, hungry for the spotlight, who find themselves in a bit of a pickle: their cook, Sister Julia - Child of God, has accidentally poisoned 52 of their fellow sisters, and they are in dire need of funds for the burials! What's a Sister to do? Put on a variety show, of course! And these nuns have got the talent to do it right. Through their wacky yet surprisingly heartfelt performances they'll prove that while they're on their way to heaven, they're here to raise some Hell! Nunsense opens March 10th and runs through March 26th.

The "Nunsense" concept originated as a line of greeting cards featuring a nun offering tart quips with a clerical slant. The cards caught on so quickly that Goggin decided to expand the concept into a cabaret show called "The Nunsense Story," which opened for a four-day run at Manhattan's Duplex and remained for 38 weeks, encouraging its creator to expand it into a full-length theater production. Nunsense ran 10 years for 3,672 performances.

This hilarious musical revue is directed Jackie Grigg with music direction by Patrick Martin and choreographed by Mariel Roy. The creative team includes Karl Carrigan (Set Designer), Jessica Chaples-Graffam (Scenic Painter), Janice Toomey (Costume Designer), Florence Cooley (Lighting Designer), Carrow MacClean (Prop Designer), and Greg Brackett (Stage Manager).

The cast features both fresh and familiar faces, including returning City Theater favorite Jennine Cannizzo as The Mother Superior, Sister Mary Regina. Returning to City Theater is Emily Davis as Sister Robert Anne. Newcomers include Kristen Gilhooley as Sister Amnesia, Miranda Harrison as Sister Mary Leo, Linda Lee Scali as Sister Hubert.

With catchy songs and irreverent comedy, Nunsense is sure to keep you rolling with laughter. Show dates are March 10th-26th. Friday & Saturday at 7:30PM and at 2:00PM. (No performance Sun. March 12th) Tickets are $30 for evening performances and $25 for Sunday matinees. All fees are included.




