Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Monmouth Community Players to Host First Annual Adult Spelling Bee

The MCP Bee will be hosted by former "25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" hosts and judges, Karen Lipovsky and David Marshal.

Apr. 21, 2021  
Monmouth Community Players to Host First Annual Adult Spelling Bee
Do you enjoy spelling? Are you looking for a little challenge in your life? Well look no further! The Monmouth Community Players is hosting their 1st Annual Virtual Adult Spelling Bee! Come re-live your middle school glory days in a gruesome a battle of words. Fight to win prestige and fame in the zoom-i-verse. Prizes will be awarded to the top spellers. Join us for this verbose, phantasmagorical entertainment!
The MCP Bee will be hosted by former "25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" hosts and judges, Karen Lipovsky and David Marshal, two MCP stage favorites. The virtual bee will take place Saturday, May 15th, at 7 pm.
If you are ready to sign up and dust off those spelling skills, visit the MCP website at monmouthcommunityplayers.org and click on the link to register. All fees and donations from this event will go towards the Monmouth Community Players being able to continue to bring fun events to the community.

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Kyle Taylor Parker
Kyle Taylor Parker
Jennifer Noble
Jennifer Noble
Dara Adler
Dara Adler

Related Articles View More Maine Stories
A Summer Full Of Youth Programming Fun Announced At Ogunquit Playhouse Photo

A Summer Full Of Youth Programming Fun Announced At Ogunquit Playhouse

JE NE SUIS PAS EVANGELINE (I AM NOT EVANGELINE) Announced from Penobscot Theatre Company w Photo

JE NE SUIS PAS EVANGELINE (I AM NOT EVANGELINE) Announced from Penobscot Theatre Company with Theâtre Du Rêve

Deertrees Theatre Announces 2021 Summer Concert Series Photo

Deertrees Theatre Announces 2021 Summer Concert Series

BAD DATES By Theresa Rebeck Announced at Portland Stage Photo

BAD DATES By Theresa Rebeck Announced at Portland Stage


More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!
  • Introducing BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • VIDEO: Watch Wayne Brady & Seth Rudetsky On Demand
  • 9 Wayne Brady Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!