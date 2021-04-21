Monmouth Community Players to Host First Annual Adult Spelling Bee

Do you enjoy spelling? Are you looking for a little challenge in your life? Well look no further! The Monmouth Community Players is hosting their 1st Annual Virtual Adult Spelling Bee! Come re-live your middle school glory days in a gruesome a battle of words. Fight to win prestige and fame in the zoom-i-verse. Prizes will be awarded to the top spellers. Join us for this verbose, phantasmagorical entertainment!

The MCP Bee will be hosted by former "25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" hosts and judges, Karen Lipovsky and David Marshal, two MCP stage favorites. The virtual bee will take place Saturday, May 15th, at 7 pm.