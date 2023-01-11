Monmouth Community Players Presents MAGIC TREE HOUSE: PIRATES PAST NOON KIDS

Cumston Hall will stowaway to the Caribbean when MCPKids! presents its production of Magic Tree House: Pirates Past Noon KIDS February 17-19, 2023. The family-friendly musical follows the adventures of Jack and Annie, a brother and sister who draw on their love of reading to travel to amazing places.

In Magic Tree House: Pirates Past Noon KIDS, two siblings, Jack and Annie, return to visit a magic tree house filled with a magnificent collection of books that can transport the reader to the wonderful faraway settings featured in their pages. Seeing a book has been left open to a page featuring a tropical island, the siblings decide the "mysterious 'M' person" has sent them a message that they deserve a vacation. Jack and Annie soon discover they have arrived in the 18th century - the time of pirates. They are immediately captured by the dastardly Captain Bones, the "dirtiest, scurviest, most evil-eyed, nefarious, rottenest rat on the sea," with no hope of release unless they can somehow locate a legendary hidden treasure.

The production is being helmed by Danny Gay, with assistance by Ashley Hodgkins as Music Director, Hannah Hanson as Stage manager, Nancy Kenneally as costumer, Amy Hamlin as props mistress, and Josie French as producer. The cast of 24 students include: Avery Hamlin, Hannah Hoke, Anna Nguyen, Liz Barus, MaKenzie McCann, Louise Turner, Stella Dietrich, Audrey Blake, Sophie Knowles, Mackenzie Gallo, Levi Stevens, Allie Eagers, Grace Mills, Ronan Sawyer, Alice Hoke, Iana Helczyk-Postole, Rowan Bowden, Alivia Siderio, Sophie Fenwick, Nevaeh Brown, Arya Iannotti, Sophia Pinard, Isabel and Zoey Mason.

YO HO! YO HO! YO HO! Now go! MCPKids! Monmouth will present Magic Tree House: Pirates Past Noon KIDS February 17-19 at 7pm on Friday, and 2pm Saturday and Sunday at Cumston Hall. Tickets are $10.00 for adults and $5.00 for students, or three gold pieces, parrots are free of charge. Tickets may be purchased by visiting their website at www.monmouthcommunityplayers.org.

Magic Tree House: Pirates Past Noon KIDS is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. 421 West 54th Street, New York, NY 10019 Phone: 212-541-4684 Fax: 212-397-4684 www.MTIShows.com.