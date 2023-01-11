Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Monmouth Community Players Presents MAGIC TREE HOUSE: PIRATES PAST NOON KIDS

Performances run February 17-19, 2023.

Jan. 11, 2023  

Cumston Hall will stowaway to the Caribbean when MCPKids! presents its production of Magic Tree House: Pirates Past Noon KIDS February 17-19, 2023. The family-friendly musical follows the adventures of Jack and Annie, a brother and sister who draw on their love of reading to travel to amazing places.

In Magic Tree House: Pirates Past Noon KIDS, two siblings, Jack and Annie, return to visit a magic tree house filled with a magnificent collection of books that can transport the reader to the wonderful faraway settings featured in their pages. Seeing a book has been left open to a page featuring a tropical island, the siblings decide the "mysterious 'M' person" has sent them a message that they deserve a vacation. Jack and Annie soon discover they have arrived in the 18th century - the time of pirates. They are immediately captured by the dastardly Captain Bones, the "dirtiest, scurviest, most evil-eyed, nefarious, rottenest rat on the sea," with no hope of release unless they can somehow locate a legendary hidden treasure.

The production is being helmed by Danny Gay, with assistance by Ashley Hodgkins as Music Director, Hannah Hanson as Stage manager, Nancy Kenneally as costumer, Amy Hamlin as props mistress, and Josie French as producer. The cast of 24 students include: Avery Hamlin, Hannah Hoke, Anna Nguyen, Liz Barus, MaKenzie McCann, Louise Turner, Stella Dietrich, Audrey Blake, Sophie Knowles, Mackenzie Gallo, Levi Stevens, Allie Eagers, Grace Mills, Ronan Sawyer, Alice Hoke, Iana Helczyk-Postole, Rowan Bowden, Alivia Siderio, Sophie Fenwick, Nevaeh Brown, Arya Iannotti, Sophia Pinard, Isabel and Zoey Mason.

YO HO! YO HO! YO HO! Now go! MCPKids! Monmouth will present Magic Tree House: Pirates Past Noon KIDS February 17-19 at 7pm on Friday, and 2pm Saturday and Sunday at Cumston Hall. Tickets are $10.00 for adults and $5.00 for students, or three gold pieces, parrots are free of charge. Tickets may be purchased by visiting their website at www.monmouthcommunityplayers.org.

Magic Tree House: Pirates Past Noon KIDS is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. 421 West 54th Street, New York, NY 10019 Phone: 212-541-4684 Fax: 212-397-4684 www.MTIShows.com.




January 11, 2023

Cumston Hall will stowaway to the Caribbean when MCPKids! presents its production of Magic Tree House: Pirates Past Noon KIDS February 17-19, 2023. The family-friendly musical follows the adventures of Jack and Annie, a brother and sister who draw on their love of reading to travel to amazing places. 
January 6, 2023

Mad Horse Theatre Company presents Quills by Doug Wright directed by Stacey Koloski, February 2 - 26.
January 5, 2023

As every Mainer knows, cabin fever will be setting in shortly (if it hasn't already) and The Public Theatre has the solution! PLAY in the Snow: a skiing, snowboarding and tubing event for the whole family on a special Saturday night with a special, low-cost ticket! Let's all get outdoors and have some fun!
January 3, 2023

The Monmouth Community Players have announced their 30th Anniversary Concert. Join MCP favorites as they grace the stage to revisit some of their favorite songs from the first 30 years upon the stage at Cumston Hall.
December 21, 2022

The Monmouth Community Players are excited to invite you to their 30th Anniversary Concert. Join MCP favorites as they grace the stage to revisit some of their favorite songs from the first 30 years upon the stage at Cumston Hall. Organized by Josie French, past Chair of the Board, the evening promises to delight and spark some nostalgia from audience members and performers alike. 
