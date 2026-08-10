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Melvin Gradiz Band to Join Hackmatack's SUNDAYS AT THE FARM Series

The performance will take place on Sunday, August 23, from 1–3 PM. 

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Melvin Gradiz Band to Join Hackmatack's SUNDAYS AT THE FARM Series

Melvin Gradiz Band will perform as part of Hackmatack Farm + Playhouse's Sundays at the Farm concert series on Sunday, August 23, from 1–3 PM. 

Sundays at the Farm is Hackmatack Farm + Playhouse's weekly outdoor concert series. Guests are invited to bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy live music from local musicians representing a variety of genres, including rhythm and blues, jazz, Americana, and more.

Visitors can also enjoy local beer, grab a bison hot dog, browse the farm store, and meet Hackmatack's friendly farm animals while soaking up a summer afternoon in the scenic farm setting.

Join in on Sunday, August 23 from 1-3 PM at Hackmatack Farm + Playhouse for Sundays at the Farm with Melvin Gradiz Band, and enjoy an afternoon of live music, local talent, and summer fun in a farm setting.

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