Melvin Gradiz Band to Join Hackmatack's SUNDAYS AT THE FARM Series
The performance will take place on Sunday, August 23, from 1–3 PM.
Melvin Gradiz Band will perform as part of Hackmatack Farm + Playhouse's Sundays at the Farm concert series on Sunday, August 23, from 1–3 PM.
Sundays at the Farm is Hackmatack Farm + Playhouse's weekly outdoor concert series. Guests are invited to bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy live music from local musicians representing a variety of genres, including rhythm and blues, jazz, Americana, and more.
Visitors can also enjoy local beer, grab a bison hot dog, browse the farm store, and meet Hackmatack's friendly farm animals while soaking up a summer afternoon in the scenic farm setting.
Join in on Sunday, August 23 from 1-3 PM at Hackmatack Farm + Playhouse for Sundays at the Farm with Melvin Gradiz Band, and enjoy an afternoon of live music, local talent, and summer fun in a farm setting.
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