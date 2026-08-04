MATILDA THE MUSICAL Will Open at Hackmatack Playhouse

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Hackmatack Farm + Playhouse will present Matilda The Musical as the third production of its 2026 season, running August 7 - 22.

Based on Roald Dahl's beloved story, this Tony Award–winning musical follows Matilda Wormwood, a brilliant young girl with a love of books and extraordinary powers, as she faces off against her tyrannical parents and the fearsome headmistress Miss Trunchbull. Featuring high-energy dance numbers, clever lyrics, and memorable songs such as “Naughty” and “When I Grow Up,” Matilda celebrates imagination, determination, and the power of human connection.

Leading the creative team are Director Katrina Ploof, Music Director Emily Zentis, Technical Director Dane Leeman, and Choreographer Emilyrose Johnson.

Director Katrina Ploof shared how the creative team is approaching the scenic design, using the world around Matilda to reflect her emotional journey throughout the story “Matilda's world is a complicated one. She has safe spaces and unsafe spaces, safe people and unsafe people, and, of course, in order to support her story, we want to reflect that in the scenic design.” shares Ploof, “Visually, we want to evoke the world where she feels safest by keeping stories and books as close to her as we can while she navigates the more dangerous parts of her life.”

Katrina Ploof serves as director of Hackmatack Playhouse's production of Matilda the Musical, bringing the beloved story to life for audiences this summer.

Ploof also discussed the creative challenges of bringing Matilda's extraordinary imagination to life on stage. “I guess the biggest challenges in Matilda come from the special effects that are necessary to illustrate just how astonishing Matilda's brain really is. Finding a way to do these tricks theatrically without them taking away from the story we want to tell requires real design and technical skills. I'm fascinated to see where we land on these things.”

The role of Matilda is shared by Scarlet Bartner and Josie Marzilli, both who bring this vibrant and magical girl to life. The formidable Miss Agatha Trunchbull is played by Sam David Cohen, while the sweet and compassionate Miss Honey is portrayed by Anna Ventor.

“In Roald Dahl's story he puts Matilda's genius front and center for everyone to see - she is so much smarter than all the adults in the room.” Reflects Ploof, “The other theme which I adore is that of 'choosing your family.' Matilda ends up with the adult that supports and helps her the most - she chooses her life with Miss Honey - and we know at the end of her story that all will be well because of that choice.”

Join us at Hackmatack Playhouse for Matilda The Musical, the beloved stage adaptation of Roald Dahl's classic story.



Photo Credit: Laura Riggle.

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