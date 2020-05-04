Maine State Music Theatre Responds to Community COVID19 Need by Crafting Cloth Face Masks

Maine State Music Theatre is responding to meet the needs of the local community during the Covid-19 crisis by sewing fabric face masks.

The theatre is utilizing the skills of its MSMT Costumes division and a network of volunteers to make masks to support the efforts of Mid Coast Hospital, which in turn distributes the masks to family members and partner organizations, including long-term care and independent living communities in the region.

"We are grateful for the outpouring of support that we have received from the community and very appreciative of MSMT and the many volunteers who are sewing cloth masks on our behalf," said Judith Kelsh, Senior Director of Marketing Communications at Mid Coast Hospital.

MSMT recently announced the cancellation of their 2020 season - for the first time in their history - due to the Covid-19 emergency and limitations on public gatherings through the summer.

"We are all in this together," said MSMT Artistic Director Curt Dale Clark. "We can use this moment of crisis to find a way to support one another. We are proud to be able to give back to the Midcoast community, which gives so much to us."

Anyone who needs a mask for themselves or a loved one is welcome to pick one up at Mid Coast Hospital's Parkview Campus, located at 329 Maine Street-South Entrance, in Brunswick, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday - Friday.

Those interested in joining Maine State Music Theatre's "Masks for the Midcoast" effort can visit www.msmt.org/volunteer-positions. To donate to the theatre's Lifeline Fund, visit www.msmt.org/be-a-lifeline.





Related Articles Shows View More Maine Stories

More Hot Stories For You