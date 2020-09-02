Maine State Music Theatre Announces Summer 2021 Lineup - KINKY BOOTS, JERSEY BOYS, and More!

The season kicks off next June!

Maine State Music Theatre has announced its lineup for summer 2021, including Kinky Boots, Cinderella, The Color Purple, and Jersey Boys.

Kinky Boots - June 9-26

The six time Tony Award-winning Kinky Boots tells the story of Charlie Price as he reluctantly inherits his father's failing shoe factory. Trying to live up to his father's legacy and save his family business, Charlie finds inspiration in the form of Lola - a fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos. Lola turns out to be the one person who can help Charlie become the man that he is meant to be. As they work to turn the factory around, the unlikely pair finds that they have more in common than they ever dreamed possible... and discover that when you change your mind about someone you can change your whole world.

Cinderella - June 30-July 17

Join us for the Maine premier of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella. Spend an enchanted time at the ball with a lush production, graceful dance, and a contemporary take on one of the most romantic stories ever told. This lush new production features an incredible orchestra, jaw-dropping transformations and all the moments you love - the pumpkin, the glass slipper, the masked ball and more - plus some surprising new twists! Be transported back to your childhood as you rediscover some of Rodgers and Hammerstein's most beloved songs, including "In My Own Little Corner," "Impossible/It's Possible" and "Ten Minutes Ago" in this hilarious and romantic experience for anyone who's ever had a dream.

The Color Purple - July 21-August 2

The musical adaptation of Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel (and the popular 1985 Steven Spielberg film) The Color Purple is the most inspirational show of our summer season. With a joyous Grammy Award-winning score featuring jazz, ragtime, gospel, African music and blues, this intensely moving American classic is a story of hope, a testament to the healing power of love, and a striking celebration of life.

Jersey Boys - August 11-28

Jersey Boys, the Tony Award-winning, international sensation that took Broadway and the world by storm, will bring you on an exhilarating journey behind the music of mega-stars Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. Follow the incredible story of four blue collar kids bound by One Dream, who worked their way from the streets of New Jersey to become one of the greatest successes in pop music history. Audiences around the world have gone wild over the electrifying performances of the 60's hits that took these Jersey boys all the way to the top of the charts: "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," "Dawn," "My Eyes Adored You," and many more.

