Maine State Music Theatre And Portland Stage Present RING OF FIRE

Maine State Music Theatre and Portland Stage team up once again to present the high-voltage celebration of the legendary Man in Black, Ring of Fire: The Johnny Cash Musical Show, from August 11 to September 6. Tickets go on sale April 1, 2020. Subscribers to either theatre will receive $5 off each ticket through June1.

Ring of Fire is the fifth collaboration between Maine State Music Theatre and Portland Stage.

Performed by a multi-talented cast of five singer/actor/musicians who play a variety of instruments the musical showcases two dozen classic hits including "I Walk the Line," "A Boy Named Sue," "Folsom Prison Blues," "I've Been Everywhere," "Jackson," and "Ring of Fire." This portrait of The Man in Black is a foot-stompin', crowd-pleasin' salute to a unique musical legend.

Directed by husband-and-wife team Ben Hope (Once, original member of the Tony Award-winning Broadway company and star of Ring of Fire at Actors' Playhouse) and Katie Barton (Broadway National Tour of Million Dollar Quartet; June Carter Cash, Ring of Fire at Actors' Playhouse). Ring of Fire features Broadway and National Tour performers including Maine native Scott Moreau, who starred in MSMT's Million Dollar Quartetand Walkin' the Line.

The show is sponsored by Porthole Restaurant and Pub. Program Sponsor is HM Payson, and media support is provided by The Portland Press Herald.

All performances are at Portland Stage, 25A Forest Avenue, Portland. Purchase Tickets at portlandstage.org or call the box office for more information at 207.774.0465.





