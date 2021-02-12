Mad Horse Theatre Presents THIS IS JUST INTERMISSION With Jared Mongeau

Mad Horse Theatre will present a new virtual theater experience , This is Just Intermission, a digital physical comedy, created and performed by Jared Mongeau on Friday, February 19th and Friday, February 26th at 7:30 with streaming available until March 7th 2021.

Mad Horse and Mongeau teamed up to develop This is Just Intermission to explore what defines 'live theatre' in the age of COVID, by creating as engaging a theatrical experience as possible. Through feedback from the audience, the show will be work-shopped further before the second real-time streaming on February 26th at 7:30pm. Real-time performances will include a talk-back, and an optional survey will be available.

In This is Just Intermission, Mongeau plays with perspective and explores what opportunities this new form of theater can provide, through clown. Blurring the lines between physical and digital, Mongeau worked with Ronlin Foreman, who is renowned around the world for his work in clown and theater. Foreman is the former school director of Dell'Arte International School of Physical Theatre, in California, where Mongeau is a graduate of their 3-year MFA program.

This is Just Intermission has been a socially-distant project through its entire creation, and all technical elements of the play have been designed using common apps and smart-devices. The performance will be recorded and streamed from the actor's bedroom, and other technical needs will be fulfilled remotely by Mark Rubin (Mad Horse Artistic Director). Original illustrations for the show were created by Nolan Ellsworth.

Mongeau has over a decade of professional experience in the theater and clown, including with the historic Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus, and his original work has been featured at theatre festivals internationally. As an actor, Jared has worked locally with Good Theater and Mad Horse Theatre Company.

This is Just Intermission is a work in progress and the audience will be an integral part of the process. Voluntary audience feedback, both by participating in a follow-up questionnaire and the talk-back, will be extremely valuable to Mongeau as he explores new forms of theater. The evening will include a live zoom performance followed by a talk back with Jared. Your ticket includes access to both live performances and a link to a recording of the February 19th performance. Tickets are pay-what-you-want, starting at $5.00 and are available at madhorse.com. This show is suitable for all ages.

Support the arts in Maine. Consider donating to Mad Horse Theatre Company and our virtual programming by visiting madhorse.com/contribute.

To connect with Mad Horse Theatre Company visit our website (www.madhorse.com) or Facebook (Mad Horse Theatre Company), follow us on Instagram and Twitter @madhorsetheatre, or send an email to madhorseboxoffice@gmail.com.