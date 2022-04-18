Mad Horse Theatre Presents COLLECTIVE RAGE: A PLAY IN 5 BETTIES, May 5 -29

Mad Horse Theatre Company presents Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties by Jen Silverman, May 5 -29; a wildly comedic search for love, understanding, connection, and self-actualization.

Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties by Jen Silverman, May 5th - 29th

Directed by Hannah Cordes

Betty is rich; Betty is lonely; Betty's busy working on their truck; Betty wants to talk about love, but Betty needs to hit something. And Betty keeps using a small hand mirror to stare into parts they never examined. Five different characters named Betty collide at the intersection of anger, sex, and the "Thea-Tah."

The full title of Collective Rage is: Collective Rage: A Play In 5 Betties; In Essence, A Queer And Occasionally Hazardous Exploration; Do You Remember When You Were In Middle School And You Read About Shackleton And How He Explored The Antarctic?; Imagine The Antarctic As A Pussy And It's Sort Of Like That.

Mad Horse Company member Jennifer Halm-Perazone saw a production of Collective Rage in New York in 2018, "I thought it was an excellent play for Mad Horse Theatre Company (MTHC) to explore. As MHTC's mission is to produce plays which compassionately examine and illuminate the enduring aspects of the human experience, Collective Rage fits right into that wheelhouse. It's a wonderful balance between the really absurd and the absurdly real. It's about transformation, personal journey and Theatre! Both hilarious and poignant, the play has a lovely diverse cast and an energy that will linger long after the play is over. I'm very excited to be part of this production and can't wait until we have an audience to carry us forward."

"I first read Collective Rage in 2018 and it immediately became number one on my directing bucket list. I was drawn to how radically queer it is; how it unapologetically places queer sexuality on stage while banishing any sense of voyerism and empowering the characters to experience their bodies and desires on their own terms; how it balances comedy with honesty, rage with tenderness, and absurdity with reality; and, perhaps most importantly, how the characters find themselves through each other." - Director Hannah Cordes

Author Jen Silverman grew up living and traveling in Scandinavia, Asia, and Europe as well as the United States. They completed a BA in comparative literature at Brown University and an MFA in playwriting at the University of Iowa, and also studied at Juilliard. Their play, The Moors was recently produced at DRC in Portland (4/1 - 4/10).

The cast includes: Mad Horse Company Members, Marie Stewart Harmon and Janice Gardner and guest artists, Keela, Hayli Hu Kinney, and Ophelia Hu Kinney.

The production team includes: Mad Horse Company members Jennifer Halm-Perazone (Stage Manager), Mark Rubin (Production Manager) and Guest artists Hannah Cordes (Director), Dana Hopkins (Set Design, Props), Braden Lily (Costume Designer), Michaela Wirth (Lighting Designer) with Sound Design by Bait Bag, Courtney Naliboff, Claire Donnelly and Fiona Robins.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 and Sundays at 5:00. All shows will be performed without an intermission and are Pay-What-You-Decide. No charge reservations are strongly suggested.

Advisory: The play explores mature themes, contains adult language, partial nudity, sexual content and simulated violence and may not be suitable for patrons under the age of 18.