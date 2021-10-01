Mad Horse Theatre Company Opens Their Season With YOU GOT OLDER By Clare Barron

Dumped and fired by her boyfriend/boss, Mae assumes her life can't get worse - until her Dad acquires a rare, aggressive form of cancer. You Got Older is a dark comedy about coming of age as your youth falls apart behind you. Sexual desire, fantasy cowboys, high school boyfriends and family are all part of Mae's hilarious, emotional journey. Barron is not afraid to tackle the grittiest details of sex and death and explore the delicate moments that occur in times of passage.

The cast includes company member Allison McCall and guest artists: Whip Hubley, Morgan Fanning, Benn May, Lauren Stockless, Jeff Ruel and David Jon Timm.

The production team includes company members: Reba Askari (Director), Corey Anderson (Lighting Design), Janice Gardner (Intimacy Coordinator ), and guest artists: Keegan Perry (Stage Manager), Hannah Publicover (Assistant Stage Manager), Emma Keilty (Set Design), Matt Kennedy (Sound Design), David Timm (Costume Design), Oronde Cruger (Intimacy and Consent Consultant), Brooke Bolduc/Buff Cat (Poster Design).

Content warning: Adult sexual material and themes of death and dying.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 and Sundays at 5:00. All shows will be performed without an intermission and are Pay-What-You-Decide. No charge reservations are strongly suggested.

The company is now offering its entire season of productions as Pay-What-You-Decide (PWYD). That means every production, every performance, every person pays what you decide. Here's how it works:

Make a no-cost reservation.

Come see the show.

Make a payment as you leave the theater!

Support the arts in Maine. Consider donating to Mad Horse Theatre Company and our virtual programming by visiting madhorse.com/contribute.

To connect with Mad Horse Theatre Company visit our website (www.madhorse.com) or Facebook (Mad Horse Theatre Company), follow us on Instagram and Twitter @madhorsetheatre, or send an email to madhorseboxoffice@gmail.com.