Mad Horse Theatre Announces 2022 - 2023 Season Featuring STRAIGHT WHITE MEN, QUILLS & More

The 2022 - 2023 season at Mad Horse Theatre Company is filled with thought provoking, timely plays: When We were Young and Unafraid by Sarah Treem, Sept 29 - Oct 23; Straight White Men by Young Jean Lee, Nov 17 - Dec 11; Quills by Doug Wright, Feb 2- 26 and Dance Nation by Clare Barron, 4/20 -5/14.

All productions take place at their black box theater at 24 Mosher Street in South Portland.

When We were Young and Unafraid by Sarah Treem Sept 29 - Oct 23

In the early 1970s, before Roe v.Wade, before the Violence Against Women Act, Agnes has turned her quiet bed and breakfast into one of the few spots where victims of domestic violence can seek refuge. But to Agnes's dismay, her latest runaway, Mary Anne, is beginning to influence Agnes's college-bound daughter Penny. As the drums of a feminist revolution grow louder outside of Agnes's tiny world, Agnes is forced to confront her own presumptions about the women she's spent her life trying to help.

Straight White Men by Young Jean Lee - Nov 17 - Dec 11

When Ed and his three adult sons come together to celebrate Christmas, they enjoy cheerful trash-talking, pranks, and takeout Chinese. Then they confront a problem that even being a happy family can't solve: When identity matters, and privilege is problematic, what is the value of being a straight white man?

Quills by Doug Wright Feb 2- 26

What happened to the Marquis de Sade? Quills imagines the fate of the writer and sexual deviant who was imprisoned in an insane asylum for the last 10 years of his life. The Marquis de Sade befriends the director of the asylum and shares affections with the asylum laundress. When a doctor is sent in to cure the Marquis of his supposed madness, the Marquis's rebellious character only grows stronger.

Dance Nation by Clare Barron 4/20 -5/14

Somewhere in America, an army of pre-teen competitive dancers plots to take over the world. And if their new routine is good enough, they'll claw their way to the top at the Boogie Down Grand Prix in Tampa Bay. But in Clare Barron's raucous pageant of ambition and ferocity, these young dancers (played by adult actors of middle age and beyond) have more than choreography on their minds, because every plié and jeté is a step toward finding themselves, and a fight to unleash their power.

Pay What You Decide!

Thei entire 37th season of productions is Pay What You Decide (PWYD): every production, every performance, everyone.

They want to remove the financial barrier of seeing theater - particularly new theater work - and open the doors to anyone interested in attending a show.

How It Works:

Make a no-cost reservation.

Come see the show.

Make a payment as you leave the theater!

Ticket reservations will open approximately 6 weeks before each performance. More information can be found at madhorse.com

