MCPKids! Unveils Cast of THE PALE PINK DRAGON

The Pale Pink Dragon is a magical fairy tale with an exciting storyline and captivating music.

By: Jan. 18, 2024

MCPKids! Unveils Cast of THE PALE PINK DRAGON

The Monmouth Community Players has revealed the cast of their MCPKids! musical, The Pale Pink Dragon. The Pale Pink Dragon is a musical fairy tale written by Phyllis McCallum, with music by Jean Tandowsky and lyrics by Prue Holden.  The production is led by Josie French as Director and Music Director. Rounding out the team are Kayla Newmeyer as Assistant Director,  Ken Mansur as Choreographer, Debby Mansur as Costume Lead, Amy Hamlin as Props Lead, Kyle Mansur as Stage Manager, Alex Lally as Sound Designer and Operator, and Danny Gay as Producer and Set/Lighting Designer.

The Kingdom of Caladar is in an uproar. Princess Pinkie has disappeared, a dragon lurks in the forest, and it is presumed that he has devoured the princess. Gallant Prince Hal, his bumbling squire and the King, the pompous chamberlain and Pinkie's fierce white cat set out to destroy the dragon. Will the dragon be defeated and the Princess saved? Will the evil queen, bratty princess and Witch win out in the end? Come to the show and find out!

The cast features: Sophia Pinard, Audrey Blake, Brenda Butler & Breann Nagle of Monmouth; Avery Hamlin, Oliver Hamlin, Emily Hamlin, Alice Mercik & Mackenzie Blackwell of Wales; Makenzie Allen, Lucy MacLeod, Iana Helczyk-Postole, Kai Helczyk-Postole, Ender Gaspary, Dorothy Gaspary & Luke Gaspary of Auburn; Mark Sylvester & Ronan Sawyer of Winthrop; Sophia Partridge of Rome; Arya Iannotti of Leeds.

The Pale Pink Dragon will play at the historic Cumston Hall in Monmouth February 23-25, 2024. Performances will be at 7pm on 2/23, and matinee 2pm shows on 2/24 and 2/25. Tickets are $10.00 for adults and $5.00 for students and seniors. The Pale Pink Dragon is produced by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service, Inc., Englewood, Colorado. For more information, or to purchase tickets, please email the theater at mcpboxoffice@gmail.com, call them at (207)370-9566, or purchase tickets online at Click Here.


Photo: The Cast of the Pale Pink Dragon ~ Front: Kai Helczyk-Postole, Luke Gaspary, Breann Nagle, Mackenzie Blackwell, Sophia Partridge, Alice Mercik, Arya Iannotti, Sophia Pinard, Audrey Blake, Brenda Butler and Emily Hamlin; Back: Mark Sylvester, Ender Gaspary, Dorothy Gaspary, Oliver Hamlin, Lucy MacLeod, Makenzie Allen, Iana Helczyk-postole, Ronan Sawyer and Avery Hamlin




