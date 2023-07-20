Love And Self-Discovery Abound In Shakespeare's AS YOU LIKE IT At Theater At Monmouth

Theater at Monmouth opens William Shakespeare's As You Like It as part of their Brave New Worlds Season. Welcome to Arden. This is the story of Rosalind. Oppressed and exiled from Court under threat of death, she escapes with her cousin into the wild and unpredictable Forest of Arden. Disguised as a man, while tutoring other men of the forest how best to woo, Rosalind succeeds in wooing not only Orlando but also helps other inhabitants of the forest to find their true love.

All the world's a stage in As You Like It, Shakespeare's gender-bending comedy, where poetry, mistaken identities, and true loves lost and found abound. Escape to the woods and fall in love Thursday, July 27th at 7:30 p.m. through Sunday, August 13th including matinee and evening performances both weekdays and weekends.

One of the central settings for As You Like It is a place that is all too familiar to us here in Maine: the woods. Director Dawn McAndrews says "Arden is a forest which - by its diverse trees, flowing rivers, coastline- we know to be all places and no place at once. This is part of its magic; it is a setting not just for Rosalind's self-discovery, but our own. Having a bad day? Take a walk in the woods. Each time we take a walk in nature we come out better. Shakespeare certainly knew the transformative power of the wilderness, too. The plot of As You Like It is a profound journey into a renewing exile. It is about finding oneself through words and pastoral-fueled self-exploration".

As You Like It features A.J. Baldwin* as Duke Frieda, Christopher Blonski* as Oliver/A Lord, Mark S. Cartier* as Adam/Corin/First Lord, Robbie Harrison as Touchstone, Rebecca Ho* as Celia, Tracie Lane* as Amiens/Audrey, Zack Lopez Roa* as Orlando, Katie Mitchell as Phebe/Second Lord, Christopher Joel Onken* as Duke Senior/LeBeau, Tommy Vest as Charles/Silvius/A Lord, Michael Wood* as Jaques, and Jaine Ye* as Rosalind. Directed by Dawn McAndrews, Set Design by Dan Bilodeau, Costume Design by Michelle Handley, Lighting Design by SeifAllah Salotto-Cristobal, Sound Design by Rew Tippin, and Fight Direction by Sally Wood; with Stage Management by Dominique Nadeau*, Assistant Stage Management Cameron Sarchi and Sydney Enthoven, and Props Supervision by Madelaine Foster.

Performance Calendar: PREVIEW 7/27 at 7:30 p.m.; OPENING 7/28 at 7:30 p.m.; additional performance dates 8/8 at 7:30 PM; 7/30 at 7:00 PM; 8/1, 8/3, 8/9, and 8/13 at 1:00 PM.

Post-Performance Discussions. Join us on selected weekend evening performances for Post-Performance Discussions with the cast and creative team. Discuss the critical historical, artistic, and cultural perspectives of the worlds of each individual play. Post-Performance Discussion will take place on the following date: Saturday, July 15 following the performance of The Story of My Life, Saturday, July 22 following the performance of Richard II, Sunday, July 30 following the performance of As You Like It, Saturday, August 5 following the performance of An Iliad, and Saturday, July 29 following the evening performance of The Importance of Being Earnest.

Tickets, Subscriptions, and Ways to Save. A TAM subscription offers savings and exclusive benefits like priority seating and ticket exchanges. Gold, Flex, General, or Senior Passes are available for purchase, so whether you want a ticket for each show or five tickets to one show, there's an option for you. Single tickets for the Summer Repertory and Fall Show are $40 for adults, $35 for senior citizens, and $25 for students (18 and under).

Opening Nights are Educator Nights. Educators receive 20% off the general ticket price with a valid photo ID at the Box Office.

Under 30 Rush Tickets. For patrons under 30, $10 Rush Tickets are available for up to 20 audience members at each performance in the season excluding the Family Show and Special Events. Contact the Box Office by email boxoffice@theateratmonmouth.org or by calling 207.933.9999 after 10 a.m. on the day of the show. Requests made before the Box Office is open will not be processed.

For calendar and reservations, please contact the TAM Box Office at 207.933.9999 or visit Click Here.