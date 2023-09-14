LOVE, LOSS, AND WHAT I WORE Comes to City Theater in Biddeford

City Theater in Biddeford is opening its 2023-24 season with Love, Loss, and What I Wore on September 29, 2023. This intimate collection of stories by superstar sisters, Nora Ephron and Delia Ephron, and is based on the best-selling book by Ilene Beckerman. The show uses clothing, accessories, and the memories they trigger to tell funny, startling, and poignant stories that every woman can relate to. The actresses of all ages sit side-by-side with script in-hand, deftly guiding the audience through an evening of humor, nostalgia and, of course, fashion.

Nora Ephron is a writer, director and producer best known for writing comedy screen plays. She received three Award nominations for Screenplay, for Silkwood, Harry Met Sally...and in Seattle. Her sister, writer-producer Delia Ephron, wrote You've Got Mail, and Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants. In the introduction to Beckerman's book, Nora Ephron wrote that the book, "is not about fashion; it is about what clothes really are to us, those moments when we are constantly trying to find our identity through them."

Love, Loss, and What I Wore has been produced on six continents and in more than eight countries. The production won the 2010Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatrical Experience well as the 2010.comAward for Favorite New Off-Broadway Play. "Funny, compelling ... Brought down the house ..." -New York Times "Funny, powerful, sweet and saucy! Goes directly to the heart, soul and vanity of every woman, young and old." -

The show features a cast of 5 including Stephanie Atkins, Andrea Carr, Jessica Chaples Graffam, Rebecca Cole, Mia Foley Perron The five actresses will present 28 hilarious and poignant vignettes about life's journey and the clothes we wear along the way. From purses and prom dresses, bra fittings, what was I thinking? purchases and struggles with our mothers; connections are drawn between what we wear and who we are. With a message that goes straight to the heart of all women (and the men who love them), in Love, Loss, and What I Wore, fun comes as One Size Fits All.

Love, Loss and What I Wore runs September 29 through October 15 Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 and Sundays at 2:00. There is no performance on Sunday, October 1. Tickets are $25 & $30(All fees included) and are available at www.citytheater.org/buy_tickets or 207-282-0849 This is perfect for a girls' night out, so put on a great outfit and come make some memories!