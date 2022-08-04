Kate Russell Wins Princess Grace Award for Theater

Threadbare Theatre Workshop announces Maine-based theatremaker and Artistic Director Kate Russell as a 2022 Princess Grace Award winner. Russell was nominated for the award by Haystack Mountain School of Crafts.

Kate Russell, Founding Artistic Director of Threadbare Theatre Workshop, is the recipient of the 2022 Princess Grace Award, Robert & Gloria Hausman Theater Honor. The Princess Grace Foundation-USA, founded in memory of Her Serene Highness Princess Grace of Monaco, neé Grace Kelly, identifies extraordinary emerging artists working in theater, dance and film, and nurtures their growth throughout their careers.

Brisa Carleton, CEO of the Princess Grace Foundation-USA shared, "I am thrilled to celebrate the 2022 Princess Grace Award winners and honoraria. They are a distinguished group of individuals that represent the next generation of artistry."

Grace Kelly's commitment to advance the arts in the United States is sustained by the Princess Grace Awards which supports and elevates extraordinary early career artists in theater, dance and film through game-changing grants; and nurtures and supports Princess Grace Award winners through their careers. Each year, the Princess Grace Foundation (PGF) convenes panelists to serve for the Princess Grace Awards selection process. For 40 years, the PGF has worked with some of the most talented and forward-thinking professionals and luminaries to help identify promising emerging talent. Thanks to these dedicated panelists, the PGF has seen many Princess Grace Award winners go on to have prosperous and distinguished careers.

"The Princess Grace Award acknowledges not only my work as a theatremaker but the people and communities I have the honor to collaborate with to make it- no artist is self-made. I am deeply grateful to Haystack Mountain School of Crafts for the nomination, and to the Princess Grace Foundation for choosing to support my vision- it is an incredible gift and privilege," said Russell.