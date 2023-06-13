Jupiter String Quartet Presented In Three Concerts As Part Of BOWDOIN INTERNATIONAL MUSIC FESTIVAL

The internationally esteemed Jupiter String Quartet â€“â€“Â winner of the Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition and the Banff International String Quartet Competition â€“â€“ will be presented by the Bowdoin International Music Festival at Studzinski Recital Hall (12 Campus Road S.) in two performances on Monday, July 17 and Monday, July 24, 2023, in addition to the final concert on Friday August 4 at Crooker Theater (116 Maquoit Rd.). Each of the three performances, as well as the other concerts presented during the season, will be livestreamed at no charge.

The Jupiter String Quartet is a particularly intimate group, consisting of violinists Nelson Lee and Meg Freivogel, violist Liz Freivogel (Meg's older sister), and cellist Daniel McDonough (Meg's husband, Liz's brother-in-law). Finding new ways to showcase the beauty of their family-driven musical bonds, the Jupiter Quartet continues to shine as a prominent beacon of inspiration and education within the global musical landscape.

The Jupiter Quartet celebrates and embraces long-standing relationships with the Bowdoin International Music Festival and the Ying Quartet, with whom the Jupiter has previously performed at the Festival several times. On Monday, July 17, 2023 at 7:30pm David Ying of the Ying Quartet will perform alongside Jupiter Quartet for a collaborative performance of Anton Arensky's String Quartet No. 2 in A Minor, Op. 35 for two cellos, violin and viola. Also as part of the program, Jupiter Quartet cellist Daniel McDonough will collaborate with the Ying Quartet to perform Franz Schubert's String Quintet in C Major, Op. 163, D. 956.

On Monday July 24, 2023Â at 7:30pm, the Jupiter Quartet will perform on their own in a second concert featuring excerpts from "At the Octoroon Balls," String Quartet No. 1 by Wynton Marsalis, BÃ©la BartÃ³k's Quartet No. 6, and Antonin DvoÅ™Ã¡k's Quartet in A-flat major Op. 105. Then as part of the Festival's final concert on Friday August 4, 2023, the Jupiter Quartet will perform Max Bruch's String Octet in B-flat Major, together with violinists RenÃ©e Jolles and Kurt Sassmannshaus; violist Kirsten Doctor; and bassist Anthony Manzo. The concert will also feature pianist Joyce Yang in a performance of Tchaikovsky's Piano Concerto No. 1 in B-flat Minor, Op. 23, performed with the Bowdoin Festival Orchestra and conducted by Jayce Ogren.

More about the Jupiter String Quartet: The Jupiter String Quartet has performed in some of the world's finest halls, including New York City's Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center, London's Wigmore Hall, the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., and more. Major music festival appearances include the Aspen Music Festival and School, Bowdoin International Music Festival, and many others. The Jupiter Quartet has been the artist-in-residence at the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana since 2012, where the group maintains private studios and directs the chamber music program.

Their chamber music honors and awards include the grand prizes in the Banff International String Quartet Competition and the Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition; the Young Concert Artists International auditions in New York City; the Cleveland Quartet Award from Chamber Music America; an Avery Fisher Career Grant; and a grant from the Fromm Foundation. From 2007-2010, they were in residence at the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center's Chamber Music Two. The quartet's latest album is a collaboration with the Jasper String Quartet (Marquis Classics, 2021), produced by Grammy-winner Judith Sherman. The quartet's discography also includes numerous recordings on labels including Azica Records and Deutsche Grammophon.

The quartet chose its name because Jupiter was the most prominent planet in the night sky at the time of its formation and the astrological symbol for Jupiter resembles the number four.

For more information, visit www.jupiterquartet.com.

About the Bowdoin International Music Festival: The Bowdoin International Music Festival is one of the world's premier music institutes. Founded in 1964, the Festival engages exceptional students and enthusiastic audiences through world-class education and performances. Each summer, 250 students from more than 20 countries and nearly every state attend the Festival to study with distinguished faculty and guest artists. Community members attend memorable guest artist and faculty performances as well as 175 free events including student performances, composer lectures, masterclasses, community concerts, and family events. The Festival is an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.