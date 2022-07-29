Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Interview: Talking THE COLOR PURPLE: A Spiritual Journey

MSMT's Production in Brunswick, Maine

Maine News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 29, 2022  

Interview: Talking THE COLOR PURPLE: A Spiritual Journey

Something extraordinary has happened in Brunswick, Maine, this summer. Maine State Music Theatre's production of THE COLOR PURPLE has taken this tiny New England town by storm, telling a story that has shaken and uplifted an entire community, inspired by its truth, beauty, and sheer joyousness.

"Very rarely does this happen," says Artistic Director Curt Dale Clark, "and this cast is near perfection."

And perhaps that is because, as Dori Waymer, who plays Squeak, puts it, this musical "awakens a spiritual journey." For those on stage and in the audience, it offers a powerful bonding and cathartic inspiration.

Together with Clark and Waymer, Tavia Rivée, the production's Nettie, joined Broadway World's Carla Maria Verdino-Süllwold at MSMT's Peek Behind the Curtain on July 27, to discuss the phenomenon that is THE COLOR PURPLE.

Clark talks about his decision to program THE COLOR PURPLE this season. "I believe that theatre is very important in the development of the thought process of a community. I have had some people say to me that they chose not to see this one because they didn't want to feel those [negative] feelings. I think anyone who sees this will leave better for having seen it. Yes, there are some negative feelings and situations portrayed, but they all happened. The over arcing impact of the show is a positive, uplifting one. You leave feeling refreshed. Everyone who has taken the journey with us has come away changed."

Rivée segues from these thoughts: "I like to use Curt's quote that if 'we don't know our history, we are doomed to repeat it.' We are in a space now where it seems we may be taking a step backwards. In telling this story we get a powerful look at the progress we have and haven't made. It is a terrifying story; we need to see to understand from whence we came and where we are going. We have to tell the story honestly, fully, immerse ourselves in that. We hope the story you all are receiving is enlightening, encouraging conversation and introspection in a really valuable way."

The panel discusses some of the very reasons they feel this story is so compelling. Waymer cites the translation of Alice Walker's award-wining novel into musical theatre. "Music makes you feel things; music is poetry that evokes emotions. Music enhances any experience, but in this musical, this is especially true."

Clark continues: "In a piece like this the music is born out of the text. If you remove these songs, the story is not finished. They are integral to the show."

Rivée addresses the theme of sisterhood. "Nettie isn't on stage that often but it is the love of her sister that keeps Celie going. That love gives Celie the power to say to Mister 'I may be poor, I may be black, but know somebody out there loves me.' And that message, in itself, can make anyone feel they can do anything."

Wayner notes, "This show is about women, about who black women are, what they deal with, and how black women come together to overcome. Something beautiful at the end of the show is that [after everything everyone has been through], they come together as a kind of family. All the women in the show could be considered sisters. Though they are not related, they lean on each other. In the black community we talk a lot about chosen family. These women are chosen sisters."

Rivée talks about her character of Nettie as someone who "always has a little bite to her. She leaned into being protective of her sister when the church ladies were cackling; she is a little defiant in ways Celie isn't. When she goes to Africa, she is stepping into her destiny, and she even challenges the patriarchy. When she gets back to Celie [at the end], her world comes together because her journey was not complete without having her sister."

Waymer sees Squeak as young and in need of male validation when she takes up with Harpo, "but by the second act, Squeak has no problem leaving Harpo to follow her own dreams."

Both actresses speak eloquently about the director E. Faye Butler and choreographer Flo Walker-Harris. Says Waymer: "I have never had a black female director, a black female choreographer, a black music director, so to be able to experience that in this production was extraordinary."

"Joy, peace, spirituality - that's what these two women [Butler and Walker-Harris] brought to the room," says Rivée. "Having two black women in charge of the [rehearsal] space in such a compassionate and powerful way was life changing. It is so rare as a black woman, that I get to have this experience. It was so fulfilling, gratifying, and growing. It cultivated a confidence and comfort to come into that space as my full artistic self."

A woman from the audience poses a candid question to the panel, asking the actresses what their feelings were - positive or negative - about coming to Maine to do this show?

Waymer, who previously had appeared at MSMT in HELLO,DOLLY!, confesses that "I wondered how this black story with an all black cast would be received in Brunswick, Maine. Are people going to come? Will we see other black people here?" she muses acknowledging that Maine is statistically the whitest state in the Union. "When we walked onto stage for the first Wednesday preview, the house was full! To be received in that way" - she refers to the standing ovations - "was such a joy and emotional experience."

Rivée says that "To be honest once we get on that stage, we become a family telling our story. We tell that story the same way every time. I love telling this story and whether the audience loves it or hates it doesn't change what I do. My family is on that stage with me and we are doing what we came to do."

By every indication - rave reviews, word of mouth testimonials, and letters to Clark and his team - audiences are loving THE COLOR PURPLE. Clark shares one letter he has received, which seems to sum up the experience eloquently: "This show was one of the greatest pieces of theatre I have ever seen, bar none, and I have seen a lot. The emotional connection among the cast was incredible. It was an honor to witness. I had to sit in my seat for five minutes after the show because I was so overwhelmed with emotion."

Photo courtesy of MSMT, Ally Collins, photographer

THE COLOR PURPLE runs at MSMT's Pickard Theater until August 6, 2022. www.msmt.org 207-725-8769





Related Articles View More Maine Stories

From This Author - Carla Maria Verdino-Süllwold

Born and raised in the metropolitan New York area, Carla Maria Verdino-Süllwold took her degrees at Sarah Lawrence College and Fairleigh Dickinson University. She began her career as a teacher... (read more about this author)


Review: Sherwood Forest's Merry People Retell Tale of ROBIN HOOD at MSMT
July 25, 2022

Maine State Music Theatre celebrates the world premiere of a new children’s musical, THE VERY FRACTURED TALE OF ROBIN HOOD by Randall Frizado in a clever, funny, upbeat, contemporary retelling of the Howard Pyle folktale about the legendary outlaw who robbed the rich to pay the poor in 12th century England. Helping to develop this title from script to the stage, MSMT has made a valuable contribution to the canon of children’s musical theatre, while reacquainting a new generation of youngsters with colorful characters in the source material.
Review: Brilliant and Beautiful: MSMT Stands Tall with THE COLOR PURPLE
July 21, 2022

For its third 2022 main stage production, Maine State Music Theatre has mounted a brilliant, beautiful, authentic, and heartwarming staging of the musical adaptation of Alice Walker’s epistolary novel, THE COLOR PURPLE. This epic story chronicles the journeys of its complex characters through hardship and pain to hope and healing. Inspirational and uplifting, it is a tale of resilience, redemption, and love, that speaks with powerful universality, and in this stunning production, directed by E. Faye Butler, it becomes one of those unforgettable, transformative moments in the theatre.
Sisters: Tavia Rivée and Jaden Dominique Rehearse MSMT's THE COLOR PURPLE
July 15, 2022

“We have been fortunate right away that there felt like a sisterly energy between the two of us,” says Tavia Rivée, who plays Nettie in Maine State Music Theatre’s new production of THE COLOR PURPLE. Rivée is talking about her co-star, Jaden Dominique, who plays the show’s protagonist, Celie. Dominique seconds these sentiments, saying she has felt that connection from the very beginning and being able to share housing with her colleague during the rehearsal period “has strengthened that bond.”
Big, Bold, and Vibrant, CLASSIC ROCK Showcases Rock n' Roll Standards
July 11, 2022

In Maine State Music Theatre’s second 2022 concert series program, the Pickard Theater pulsates with the big, bold, vibrant musical energy of Joe Boucher and his band, vocalists and a seventeen-piece orchestra, treating a cheering audience to a playlist of rock and roll classics from the 1970s and 1980s. Boucher, who managed to sell out the house even during the 2021 pandemic-era performances, returns triumphantly with his talented instrumental ensemble and two charismatic lead vocalists who collaborate with Ben McNaboe and the MSMT Orchestra to create a rich and unforgettable aural tapestry.
A Catalyst for Change: A Conversation with the Stars of MSMT's JOSEPH
July 9, 2022

“JOSEPH’s ability to be done in a thousand different ways is what keeps it fresh,” declares Maine State Music Theatre’s Artistic Director, Curt Dale Clark. “I have heard people say they almost didn’t come to see it because they had already seen it many times, and then when they did see it, they were blown away by a new fresh production.” Clark is joining the two stars of MSMT’s current production, Jordan Alexander (Joseph) and Alyssa Anani (Narrator) at the second PEEK BEHIND THE CURTAIN panel discussion, hosted by Broadway World Maine editor, Carla Maria Verdino-Süllwold, on July 6 at Curtis Memorial Library to discuss with patrons the theatre’s second main stage show.