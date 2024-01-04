INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP Comes to the Public Theatre This Month

Performances run January 26 - February 4, 2024.

Jan. 04, 2024

INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP Comes to the Public Theatre This Month

Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help by Katie Forgette comes to The Public Theatre in Maine this month. Performances run January 26 - February 4, 2024.

Get ready for heartwarming laughter and all the polyester you can handle!

Whether you grew up Catholic or lived through the 1970s, this nostalgic new comedy is for you! It’s 1973 and the O’Shea family faces a crisis of biblical proportions when their 19-year-old daughter tells her younger sister about “the birds and the bees” and is overheard by the parish priest! Holy hell and hilarity break loose as the O’Shea’s band together and prove that nothing is more sacred than family.

Cast

Linda O’Shea – Kelsey Petersen*

Becky – Scarlett Thomas

Josephine O’Shea – Cate Damon*

Theresa Carmichael – Allison Briner Dardenne*

Mike O’Shea / Father Lovett / Betty – Doug Rees*

*members of Actors’ Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers in the United States.

Creative Team

Director – Janet Mitchko

Stage Manager – Adam P. Blais*

Set Design – Jennifer B. Madigan

Costume Design – Anne Collins

Lighting Design – Florence Cooley

Sound Design – Scott O’Brien

*members of Actors’ Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers in the United States




Recommended For You