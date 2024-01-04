INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP Comes to the Public Theatre This Month

Performances run January 26 - February 4, 2024.
Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help by Katie Forgette comes to The Public Theatre in Maine this month. Performances run January 26 - February 4, 2024.
Get ready for heartwarming laughter and all the polyester you can handle!
Whether you grew up Catholic or lived through the 1970s, this nostalgic new comedy is for you! It’s 1973 and the O’Shea family faces a crisis of biblical proportions when their 19-year-old daughter tells her younger sister about “the birds and the bees” and is overheard by the parish priest! Holy hell and hilarity break loose as the O’Shea’s band together and prove that nothing is more sacred than family.
Linda O’Shea – Kelsey Petersen*
Becky – Scarlett Thomas
Josephine O’Shea – Cate Damon*
Theresa Carmichael – Allison Briner Dardenne*
Mike O’Shea / Father Lovett / Betty – Doug Rees*
Director – Janet Mitchko
Stage Manager – Adam P. Blais*
Set Design – Jennifer B. Madigan
Costume Design – Anne Collins
Lighting Design – Florence Cooley
Sound Design – Scott O’Brien
