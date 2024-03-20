Historic Deertrees Theatre Announces 88th Summer Entertainment Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Historic Deertrees Theatre has announced its 88th season summer of events and entertainment. Serving as Greater Maine's summer entertainment source since 1936, Deertrees' diverse entertainment opportunities offer theatrical productions, comedies, exhibits, family shows, and concerts annually from June through early September, at 156 Deertrees Road, in Harrison.

Learn more about the complete season and purchase tickets at deertrees-theatre.org.

“This year, we'll continue to bolster our connection with performance and fine artists, creators, and teachers in our regional community,” shares Deertrees' Executive and Artistic Director Gail Phaneuf. “Our 2024 season is packed with entertainment and fun for the entire family. We look forward to launching historic theatre tours this season and partnering with local restaurants for ‘dinner and a show' opportunities. Our welcoming, enthusiastic staff, volunteers, and board members eagerly await our treasured summer audiences.”

Get full details here:

2024 Summer Schedule

Artist Reception

Saturday, June 15, 6:30 pm, admission is free

A gathering honoring Deertrees Art Gallery's local exhibiting artists. This night of food and artistic beauty welcomes attendees to engage with and honor exhibiting visual artists. Live music entertainment features Dan Fox, saxophone, and Gail Phaneuf, piano, in Deertrees' cozy Salt Lick Art Gallery - a great, social event to kick off the 2024 summer season.

On Golden Pond

Friday June 27, 7:30 pm, Saturday June 28, 7:30 pm and Sunday, June 30, 4 pm,

tickets are $30

“On Golden Pond,” the beloved 1979 play by Ernest Thompson, explores the story of Norman and Ethel Thayer (featuring actors Phil Thompson and Barb Stauble, respectively), a couple on the “far end of middle age” who have once again returned to their vacation home on Golden Pond in Maine, for their 48th summer. Norman is in the early stages of memory loss, but Ethel is determined to have a wonderful summer, knowing this may be their last. A visit by daughter Chelsea, her fiancé Billy Ray and his son Billy Ray Jr. prompts the play's exploration of the turbulent relationship Chelsea shared with her father growing up, and the difficulties experienced in the family. The characters withstand challenging moments of the family cycle, as old scars are laid bare for the audience to grapple with, and the fraught relationships that explore the human condition.

“On Golden Pond” strongly resonates with Deertrees' Lakes Region community, many of whom have cherished their families' multi-generation lake homes - that special place where they've gathered for years, enjoying the beauty and relaxation of Maine summers. Deertrees is a perfect setting for this cherished story, nestled in a tiny Maine town between Long and Crystal Lakes. This 1979 “time capsule” play may contain a few references that challenge our modern sensibility, nonetheless, it is an honest snapshot in time and a portrayal of a family and a couple nearing the end of their chapter in a precious place. Directed by Gail Phaneuf.

Tartan Terrors – a Celtic Invasion

Friday, July 5, and Saturday, July 6, 7:30 pm, tickets are $35

Sponsored by Relaxen' Manor

Tartan Terrors bring their Celtic Invasion to the stage, blending the energy of a rock show with humor, stepdance, and a fantastic sound that will inspire the audience to jump out of their seats! With a distinctive sound and a proud tradition of making Celtic music fun and accessible to any audience, the Terrors have played big stages across North America, including The Iridium, New York City, Daryl's House Club, New York, Freeman Arts Pavilion, Delaware, Glasgow Lands Scottish Festival, Massachusetts, and The Celtic Music & Craft Beer Festival in Florida. The Terrors will tear up the stage, a perfect way to celebrate 4th of July weekend in Maine!

Tacos and Trivia

Tuesday, July 9, 6:30 pm, tickets are $25

Indulge in delicious tacos while testing your knowledge at Deertrees' trivia night. Bring your appetite and your A-game for an evening filled with fun, food, and friendly competition in Deertrees' cozy Salt Lick Café. Place your ticket order by July 5 to secure limited table seating. Don't miss out on this spicy, scintillating experience – a true taco-filled fiesta and trivia showdown! Let's taco 'bout it and have a great time together, prizes will be awarded!

Sebago Long Lake Music Festival

Tuesdays, July 16 through August 13, 7:30 pm, tickets are $35 per concert, season passes are $145

Deertrees plays host to Sebago Long Lake Music Festival's 52nd annual season, offering five Tuesday evening indoor classical music concerts that astound audiences as the signature series of the Festival's season. Deertrees' picturesque, historic setting at the tip of Long Lake in Harrison, Maine, complements the Festival's stunning chamber music performed under the summer stars.

Donor/Sponsor Dance Party ~ featuring The Cobblestones Band

Saturday, July 13, 6:30 pm, suggested $10 donation,

free admission for all sponsors, donors, and volunteers

Sponsored by Deertrees' Board Members Jane Curran and Gail Bowen

Dance the night away in honor and appreciation of the generous donors, volunteers, and sponsors that support Deertrees Theatre year in and out. The popular Maine-based Cobblestones Band performs tunes to sway and dance to all night long. Enjoy complimentary buffet and a cash bar, mingle with friends, listen to great music and explore Deertrees' Art Gallery, Salt Lick Café and Cabaret, and the welcoming back porch through its historic barn doors, under the Maine stars!

Camp Encore Coda's Faculty and Student Ensemble Concert

Monday, July 15, 7:30 pm, tickets are $10, donations gratefully appreciated

The talented staff and students of Camp Encore Coda, a music-centered summer camp experience located in Sweden, Maine, present a 20-piece chamber orchestra concert, free to the public. Camp Encore Coda's unique combination of incredible students, faculty, and teachers in a traditional camp setting makes it a true masterpiece for musicians. Performance benefits Lake Environmental Association (LEA), protecting the waters and watersheds in the Greater Sebago Lake Region.

SLANE – U2 Tribute Concert

Saturday, July 20, 7:30 pm, tickets are $20

Maine's own U2 tribute band SLANE will rock Deertrees' stage with favorite U2 songs. SLANE brings a broad and ever-growing musical catalog from the legendary band from Dublin, recreating a little bit of the magic in a live U2-style performance. Enjoy big hits and deep cuts, from “Sunday Bloody Sunday” to “Bullet the Blue Sky,” from “With or Without You” to “Stories for Boys.”

The Producers

Fridays and Saturdays, July 26 through August 3, 7:30 pm,

Sundays, July 28 and August 4, 7 pm, tickets are $26

Musical comedy at its finest - Mel Brooks' adaptation of his 1968 film, hailed as one of the funniest musicals ever written. Failing producer Max Bialystock and his accountant Leo Bloom scam a group of elderly women out of their nest eggs by convincing them to invest in a horrendously offensive Third Reich-themed musical secretly intended to bomb the moment it opens. When high-brow Broadway audiences mistakenly assume "Springtime for Hitler" is a satire, Bialystock finds himself with the critical acclaim that has long eluded him - and the biggest hit of his career! Heinous hijinks artfully directed by Zack Balkcom with music direction by Mary Bastoni and choreography by Kristen McBride.

Lobster Roll Fundraiser

Pickup on Friday, August 2, 11 am to 1 pm, $25 each

Preorder through Sunday, July 28 at deertrees-theatre.org

Enjoy a meal of delicious lobster rolls (chock full of tail, knuckle, and claw meat), a bag of chips, and a cookie, all in support of Deertrees Theatre. Pick up your order at Deertrees, 156 Deertrees Road, Harrison.

Susie Pepper Sings DIVAS!

Friday, August 9, 7:30 pm, tickets are $38

Susie Pepper & Mixology present a one-of-a-kind, original concert featuring your favorite divas' iconic songs, including Beyonce, Aretha, Whitney, Mariah, and Celine. This thrilling lineup delivers music that soars to Deertrees' star-filled sky, where this artist is loved! A dynamic and highly sought-after vocalist throughout the region, Susie Pepper's talents led to her win Fox23's “Maine Idol” competition and win Miss Maine, 2009. Most recently she and her twin sister Ali Butler were featured on the hit show “I Can See Your Voice.” She has been featured in Portland Symphony Orchestra's Magic of Christmas series, and appears in Maine State Music Theatre's current season, among countless other performances.

Yesterday Once More ~ Music of The Carpenters

Sunday, August 11, 4 pm, tickets are $22

Sponsored by Bob and Carol Phaneuf

Back by popular demand! Performing artists Katie Connor, Gail Phaneuf, and Patti Hathaway sing your favorites in a performance of The Carpenters' most famous hits, and suddenly it's “yesterday once more!” Guest singer Bill Spera joins in on the fantastic harmonies that made the Carpenters so beloved, for a perfect Sunday afternoon show to kick back and “Sing a Song” at Deertrees.

MONSTERS! A Midlife Musical Meltdown

Friday August 16, Saturday, August 17, and Sunday August 18, 7:30 pm, tickets are $32

Sponsored by Karin Phaneuf and Dave Wagner, and Wailea Point Realty

﻿Committed to fostering original theatrical works, Deertrees presents the wacky, fast-paced musical comedy, “Monsters! A Midlife Musical” delves into the life of a woman who unshackles her inner monsters on her 40th birthday, with help from her mother, of course! This hysterical work, written by Deertrees Artistic Director Gail Phaneuf and Broadway lyricist Ernie Lijoi, makes its decade reprise at Deertrees, starring Katie Connor (Patsy - Always… Patsy Cline) as 40-year-old protagonist Samantha. Experience uproarious laughter as Samantha attempts to put her inner monsters in their place! But can she really? A fabulous score begs the question “Have you faced your Monsters?” Cast includes actors Gail Phaneuf, Patti Hathaway, Bill Spera, Teresa Dyer, and Rylee Doiron. Directed by Gail Phanuef.

Shadow Riders - Tribute to Marshall Tucker Band

Friday, August 23, 7:30 pm, tickets are $26

Shadow Riders is a 6-piece New England band, performing the music from the original Marshall Tucker Band. Singer and guitarist Bruce Marshall has assembled an all-star lineup of musicians that faithfully create this timeless music. Marshall notably played with Toy Caldwell, the lead guitarist, primary songwriter and co-founder of the Marshall Tucker Band, lending unique insight to how this music was first played, arranged and produced.

The stellar ensemble performs hits like “Can't You See,” “Take the Highway,” “Fire on the Mountain,” and other popular tunes like “Heard it in a Love Song,” “Blue Ridge Mountain Sky,” and “This ‘Ol Cowboy,” in addition to some “deep cuts.” The Marshall Tucker Band is known for innovatively melding Country Blues, Southern Rock, Western Swing and Jazz genres, captured in Shadow Riders' enthusiasm for this music. The engaging stage show pays homage in tribute to this iconic American ensemble.

Dark Side of Somewhere Dance Immersion

Friday, August 30, 7:30 pm, and Saturday, August 31, 7:30 pm, tickets are $26

Back by popular demand, “The Dark Side of Somewhere” reprises its wildly successful 2023 world premiere at Deertrees. Sisters Nettie and Hannah Gentempo bring a unique and immersive multimedia dance and circus arts experience to vibrant life. This evolving production marks the 51st anniversary of the legendary Pink Floyd album "Dark Side of the Moon.” Themes of conflict, greed, time, money, life, death, and a deep dive into the imagination are explored through a full cast of dancers, flow/circus artists, puppets, costumes, and a stunning, large-scale video backdrop with explosive lighting, an immersive experience not to be missed!

Downeasters Chorus

Saturday, September 7, 4:00 pm, tickets are $20

Celebrating 75 years of incredible music-making, the Downeasters, originating from Maine, promise a night of unforgettable acappella performances. Featuring a dynamic mix of classic and contemporary tunes, our ensemble of talented men and women will serenade you with rich vocal harmonies. Be sure to catch standout champion quartets like "The Maine Idea" and "Port City Sound" as they add their unique flair to the evening. Audiences and members give to our community through performances, fundraising events, and charitable donations to worthy causes.

The Salt Lick Cabaret

The Salt Lick Cabaret is Deertrees' cozy, intimate backstage space, that opens up to a spacious deck and the Maine woods through the large wooden doors featured in the 1954 movie "White Christmas." The cabaret space accommodates up to 65 patrons for its intimate performances. Salt Lick Café opens two hours before each event, offering beer, wine, canned cocktails, and a variety of sweet and savory snacks. This comfy destination is also home to Deertrees' Art Gallery, curated by Deertrees' Board member, Artist Karen Pettengill.

This season's schedule features a late evening piano bar and open mic nights on select Thursdays. For the complete schedule, visit deertrees-theatre.org, and check back often for event additions.

About Deertrees Theatre

Founded and built in 1936 as an opera house by prominent opera singer/director Enrica Clay Dillon, Deertrees Theatre has long been home to countless Broadway stars and local actors, world-acclaimed musicians, and aspiring students. Nestled in the beautiful foothills of Southern Maine's Lakes Region in the community of Harrison, the picturesque property has historically served as a secluded retreat and cultural center for artists. The acoustically perfect theatre, set in its idyllic location, boasts a wood structure built from rose hemlock harvested on the property, featuring hand-carved beams, doors, trim, and light fixtures. The building, abundantly restored since 1990, is prominently featured on Maine's State Register of Historic Landmarks and is a National Historic Landmark property.

Situated on an old deer run site, Deertrees Theatre enhances the beautiful forest set above the quaint Harrison village nestled between Long Lake and Crystal Lake. The certified nonprofit presents an eclectic summer season of theatrical productions, comedies, family entertainment, and a variety of musical concerts from late June through early September. Deertrees has been home to the Sebago-Long Lake Music Festival (SLLMF) on Tuesday evenings in July and August for 52 years.