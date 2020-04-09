Heartwood Theater Launches Live Streamed Play Readings With THE LATENT THEATER PROJECT

Heartwood Theater is launching a mini-series of play readings, streamed live to audiences each week during the month of April.

The series is called the Latent Theater Project, and will allow audiences to tune in from home via Zoom.

The series began on April 4, with Arlene Hutton's "Last Train to Nibroc," read by actors Stephen Shore and Helena Farhi. A second performance will be available online Friday, April 10, at 7 p.m.

"Last Train to Nibroc," a sweet romantic two-person play, was first produced by Heartwood in 2011 and delighted audiences, nightly. Set in 1940, charming young flyer Raleigh meets bookish, missionary-to-be May, on an eastbound cross-country train. In three scenes set over a year or so, the two overcome their differences and find a way to begin their budding relationship. Produced by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service and author Arlene Hutton.

"Creditors," by August Strindberg, will be live-online, both Wednesday, April 8 and Saturday, April 11, read by Joe Lugosch, Diana Jurand and Joseph Cote. "Creditors" is a tightly woven, psychological three hander. This fabulous cast illuminates Strindberg's tragicomic approach to relationship, revenge and love. Deep, dark and thrilling to the last moment.

Remaining titles for April include: "As It Is in Heaven," "Bloomsday" and "Shipwrecked!" Descriptions, dates and details available on Heartwood's website at http://www.heartwoodtheater.org/.





