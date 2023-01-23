Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Good Theater To Present KILLER COMFORT This February

Coping has never been such fun when murder, maniacs, and musicals are the antidote.  Written and performed by Lynne McGhee and Directed by Brian P. Allen.

Jan. 23, 2023  

Good Theater will present the world premiere of Lynne McGhee in Killer Comfort, a special theatrical event with three performances only.

Written by and starring Lynne McGhee, the show is directed by Brian P. Allen and features lighting design by Iain Odlin, stage management by Michael Lynch, and media by Lynne McGhee.

The hysterically funny, satirical Killer Comfort will play February 4th, 11th, and 18th at 12:30pm at Good Theater's home, the St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress Street, Portland. For tickets and information, please call the Box Office at (207) 835-0895 or visit www.goodtheater.com.

Her only way to cope.....was MURDER, so now she's teaching a class! Grab your bestie and join us for a hilarious comedic solo show about maintaining sanity in a world gone mad. Coping has never been such fun when murder, maniacs, and musicals are the antidote. Written and performed by Lynne McGhee and Directed by Brian P. Allen.

"I was watching a ridiculous amount of crime shows during the pandemic and began to notice millions of other people were too", McGhee recalls. "I got curious about why they were so appealing, especially to women. I thought it would be a great platform for a solo show with personal anecdotes, observations, parodies, and tips on how not to get murdered."

Director Brian P. Allen shares: "Lynne and I have known each other for 40 years. We've been best friends and have worked together a number of times. I've been encouraging her to do this one person show because she has great stories. As this is our 20th season, I really wanted Lynne to be part of the season in some capacity, so I told her if she got the one-woman show together I would direct and produce it at Good Theater as a special event".

When asked why audiences should come see Killer Comfort, McGhee said "People are stressed out. This is an hour where audiences can come to have fun and LAUGH. I use a lot of self-deprecating humor which I believe helps other people feel better about the problems they struggle with. The show has a lot of media so there is always something fun going on. There is also an audience participation element to it so they are part of the show."

Killer Comfort plays February 4th, 11th, and 18th at 12:30pm. All tickets are $20, and may be purchased online by visiting the company's website www.goodtheater.com or by calling the Box Office at (207) 835-0895.




