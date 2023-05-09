Good Theater Reveals Lineup For 2023-24 Season

Following a successful 20th anniversary season in 2022 and early 2023, Good Theater has announced the schedule for the 2023/2024 season.

The season will open with FIREFLIES by Matthew Barber, running October 11 - 29, 2023. FIREFLIES is a warm, witty romantic comedy about finding love in the most unlikely of places. Artistic and Executive Director Brian P. Allen shares "I fell in love with this script the minute I read it. It is sweet, charming and very funny. I think a feel-good show is a terrific way to kick the season off."

Up next will be BROADWAY AT GOOD THEATER: THE TWIN PIANO EDITION, running November 1 - November 19, 2023. Nine singers, the two amazing pianists from Carousel and some of the greatest music ever created for Broadway will delight audiences in this special subscription event. "The twin pianos were such a hit last year with CAROUSEL, I wanted to feature them again.", says Allen. "I looked at a number of shows but none of them were quite right for us. Consequently, I decided to create an event featuring songs from some of Broadway's classic shows with their glorious twin piano arrangements. We will have nine singers and I'm going to act as host and tour guide offering up gossip, little known facts and some history on these great musicals."

The new year will kick off with the fast-paced and hilarious farce ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS by Richard Bean, running January 17 - February 11, 2024. Starring Dustin Tucker and based on the classic Italian comedy THE SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS by Carlo Goldoni, this over-the-top and wildly funny production is a perfect antidote to the winter blues. Allen says, "This rollicking comedy is a huge show for us, but I'm so excited to offer this to our patrons. I'd been looking for a show to star Dustin Tucker and this is the perfect vehicle. Madcap is the word, and what could be better than laughing our way through January and February?"

Next in the season will be the return of last season's hit event KILLER COMFORT, running February 16 - February 18, 2024. Grab your bestie and join us for this hilarious comedic solo show written by and starring Lynne McGhee, about maintaining sanity in a world gone mad. Coping has never been such fun when murder, maniacs, and musicals are the antidote. KILLER COMFORT is directed by Allen, who shares that "audiences roared with laughter last season. This year she is back for five more performances before launching the show on a tour!"

Closing out the company's 21st season will be A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE, running February 28 - March 24, 2024. Set in Ireland in the 1960s and featuring a book by Terrence McNally, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, and music by Stephen Flaherty, A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE tells the story of bus conductor Alfie Byrne and his community theater players. "Of all the shows we've done in our 20 years at Good Theater, this is the one piece I wanted to do again.", says Allen. "We offered this musical in our third season and I'm happy to bring it back in an all-new production. We will blur the lines between actors and musicians as many of the cast will also play instruments. It is going to be an exciting, heartwarming show to conclude our 21st season."

To purchase tickets, please call the Box Office at (207) 835-0895, or visit the online Box Office at Click Here. Subscriptions for all four mainstage productions are offered (KILLER COMFORT not included in subscriptions), and may also be purchased by phone or online.