Good Theater Postpones Opening of HARRY TOWNSEND'S LAST STAND

Good Theater is delaying the opening of its next show, the Maine premiere of Harry Townsend's Last Stand by George Eastman, by three weeks, in an effort to get past the omicron surge.

This shift will also affect dates of the other productions. Good Theater regrets the inconvenience this causes, but with the expectation of huge numbers of covid infections over the next few weeks, the company felt it would be safer and prudent to postpone for a short period of time.

New dates for the season are:

Harry Townsend's Last Stand - February 2-20

Significant Other - March 2-20

Desperate Measures - March 30-April 24

New dates for Second Stage shows are:

Broadway Goes Pop - January 29-February 8

MEN: Things That Go Bump in the Night - February 12-19

The box office is available to help patrons with their exchanges of tickets, and there is an online option that allows patrons to make their own changes. Go to www.goodtheater.com for more information. Refunds will also be available for anyone would like to have their money back.

The world premiere of Our Boy by Rob Urbinati has been delayed to the company's 20th anniversary season, next year.

"This was a tough decision to make, but for the health and safety of our company and our patrons, this seemed like a prudent choice to make during these times. I'm particularly sad that we are unable to present Our Boy this season. A terrific cast had been assembled to bring the world premiere of this show to the stage. We are hoping everyone will be available next January, when the show will open as part of our 20th season," said Brian P. Allen, Good Theater's Executive & Artistic Director.