Get A Sneak Peek Of Penobscot Theatre Company's Upcoming Season

Penobscot Theatre Company is pleased to invite the community to enjoy a sneak peek of the 2019-2020 season on Thursday, August 22 at 7:00 pm, at the Bangor Opera House. "I'm honestly not sure which production we're more excited about this season, but I can assure you they're all going to be spectacular!" said Producing Artistic Director Bari Newport, "The outstanding variety of our 46th season will be on full display at this year's Scenes and Songs, along with a few exciting announcements!"

The season will open with Woody Guthrie's American Song, September 5-29, a testament to the tenacity of the American spirit. Gaslight: A Victorian Thriller in Three Acts, running October 17-November 3, tells the tale of the Manninghams, a London couple who may not be quite the picture of Victorian tranquility that they first appear. A farce capitalizing on mistaken identities and marital deceit, Don't Dress for Dinner, January 30-February 16, 2020, will be a hilarious reprieve from extreme winter weather. The incredible life story of Dr. Ruth Westheimer, Becoming Dr. Ruth, April 23-May 10, 2020, is a one-woman show full of humor and honesty.

Produced in partnership with the Maine Science Festival, Safety Net, taking the early spring slot of March 12-29, 2020, is the Maine premier of an extraordinarily relevant new play written by Daryl Lisa Fazio. Fazio will also star. Only the second time this play has been produced, this work details the all too familiar struggle of a community, and its courageous first responders, at odds with the opioid crisis. Newport added, "We are honored to bring this timely discussion to our own community, and to include experts, the recovery community, and the medical response community in the conversation."

Attendees at Scenes & Songs will get a sneak peek at the most highly anticipated shows of the coming year: the theatre's holiday production of the Tony Award winning Matilda the Musical, December 5-29. Matilda features a toe-tapping score by Tim Minchin. The story of a young girl overcoming adversity and embracing her uniqueness will leave audiences entertained and inspired as they head into the New Year. Lastly, the always-popular summer show won't disappoint! Dolly Parton's timeless anthem to the working woman will be an audience pleaser in 9 to 5: The Musical, June 11-July 12, 2020. In this show based on the hit film from 1980, three female coworkers concoct a hilarious revenge fantasy against the sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot they call their boss. Hey, they've got dreams he'll never take away!

Full season, snowbird, and student subscriptions are on sale now, offering patrons various ways to enjoy the theatre and save! All subscribers are eligible for discounted tickets to Matilda and 9 to 5, along with other exclusive benefits.

Single tickets for Woody Guthrie's American Song and all other regular shows will go on sale August 5. While subscribers may now purchase their discount tickets to Matilda, single tickets for this special production will not be available until October 1.

Scenes & Songs is free to the public but space is limited and reservations are required. To reserve a seat for general admission, please click here to sign up! or call the box office at (207) 942-3333 (limit 6 seats per reservation).





