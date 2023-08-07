David Harbour to Join Theater at Monmouth for a One-Night Fundraising Event

A Conversation with the renowned actor at Cumston Hall, August 12, 2023.

By: Aug. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Charles Shaughnessy to Star in THE DA VINCI CODE at Ogunquit P Photo 1 Urie, Cruz & Shaughnessy to Star in THE DA VINCI CODE
Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 2 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
Review: ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFEN at Ogunquit Playhouse Photo 3 Review: ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFEN at Ogunquit Playhouse
BWW Review: Elvis Lives Thanks to Victor Trevino, Jr. in Concert at MSMT Photo 4 BWW Review: Elvis Lives Thanks to Victor Trevino, Jr. in Concert at MSMT

David Harbour to Join Theater at Monmouth for a One-Night Fundraising Event

Theater at Monmouth will present A Conversation with David Harbour on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at Cumston Hall. This special fundraising event with the former Theater at Monmouth Company member will be an exclusive on-stage interview conducted by radio personality Lori Voornas of the 94.9 HOM Morning Show and includes the opportunity to have audience questions answered by the actor. A limited number of Premium Seats are available, which include seating in the first three rows of the Orchestra and a Reception at Tavern on the Hill 305 in Winthrop. The interview will begin at 3:30 PM with reception to follow from 5:30-7:30 PM.

A renowned TV, Film, and Theater actor, David Harbour has appeared on Broadway as John Williamson in Glengarry Glen Ross, Bassanio in The Merchant of Venice, Various Roles in The Coast of Utopia, and most notably Nick in Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, which earned him a Tony Award Nomination in 2005. Harbour previously appeared in several shows at TAM from 1994 through 1997, including The Tempest, Much Ado About Nothing, The Winter's Tale, and as the Title role in Hamlet.

Tickets for A Conversation with David Harbour are on sale Now and can be purchased online at Click Here or by calling the box office at 207.933.9999. Premium Seat tickets, which include the Reception are $150, all other tickets are $60. All proceeds from this event will support Theater at Monmouth's Artistic and Education Programming.

For More Information, please contact the Box Office.

Theater at Monmouth, founded in 1970, was named the Shakespearean Theater of Maine by the State Legislature in 1975. The theatre's mission is to present innovative approaches to Shakespeare and other classic plays through professional productions that enrich the lives of people throughout Maine. Since its founding, TAM has produced expertly crafted, engaging productions in its three-month Summer Repertory Season entertaining audiences from 36 states and through Education Tours annually reaching more than 15,000 students statewide.




RELATED STORIES - Maine

1
Interview: A Gateway to Laughter & A Love for Theatre: Tyler Hanes & Bryant Martin Photo
Interview: A Gateway to Laughter & A Love for Theatre: Tyler Hanes & Bryant Martin Preview MSMT's SOMETHING ROTTEN!

“Whether you get all the references or not, this show is still smart and funny. It’s a little like HAMILTON, which creates a gateway into history, in that it offers the audience a gateway into theatre. It makes them interested in the art form as a whole,” Bryant Martin says. “And the audience will be impressed with the singing and dancing – with the pure spectacle of what they are seeing on stage. There is something in this show for everybody from the book to the musical aspects,” concurs Tyler Hanes. Hanes, who plays William Shakespeare, and Martin, who portrays his rival playwright and theatrical producer, Nick Bottom, are waxing enthusiastic about SOMETHING ROTTEN!, the last main stage show of Maine State Music Theatre’s 2023 season which begins performances on August 9th.

2
KEEP SINGING! Showcase of Short Musicals Introduces Pay-What-You-Want Tickets and Discount Photo
KEEP SINGING! Showcase of Short Musicals Introduces Pay-What-You-Want Tickets and Discounts

All performances of 'Keep Singing!', a showcase of short, world-premiere musicals coming to The Playhouse in Yarmouth will now offer Pay-What-You-Want tickets to make this extraordinary event accessible to all members of the community.

3
World Premiere & Summers Hottest Picks Coming Up At Deertrees Theatre Photo
World Premiere & Summer's Hottest Picks Coming Up At Deertrees Theatre

Deertrees Theatre, Maine's most enchanting playhouse, presents exceptional entertainment for Lakes Region residents and visitors alike at 156 Deertrees Road, Harrison.

4
BWW Review: Elvis Lives Thanks to Victor Trevino, Jr. in Concert at MSMT Photo
BWW Review: Elvis Lives Thanks to Victor Trevino, Jr. in Concert at MSMT

For two brief hours in Brunswick, Maine, the king of rock ‘n’ roll seems to come to life again on stage at the sold out (waiting list only) concert, KING IN CONCERT, as Victor Trevino, Jr. re-creates the vocal and physical charisma of Elvis Presley in a high energy, kinetically seductive performance.  His evening featuring Elvis’ most beloved hits successfully captures the visceral magic of the man who is arguably the most important and revolutionary figure in popular music in the 20th century.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Meet the Cast of CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Arena Stage Video Video: Meet the Cast of CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Arena Stage
Watch the Emotional Closing Night Speeches at PARADE Video
Watch the Emotional Closing Night Speeches at PARADE
Watch Varonica from The VV Show's Viral DREAMGIRLS Lipsync TikTok Video
Watch Varonica from The VV Show's Viral DREAMGIRLS Lipsync TikTok
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts Video
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts
View all Videos

Maine SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# WATER, WATER EVERYWHERE
ISLE Theater Company (8/10-8/20)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Richard II
Theater at Monmouth (7/13-8/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney's The Little Mermaid
Community Little Theatre Corp (8/10-8/20)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# An Iliad
Theater at Monmouth (7/08-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Da Vinci Code
Ogunquit Playhouse (8/24-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Susie Pepper Sings Carole and Bonnie
Deertrees Theatre (8/18-8/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# As You Like It
Theater at Monmouth (7/27-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Story of My Life
Theater at Monmouth (7/01-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Something Rotten!
Maine State Music Theatre (8/09-8/26)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Importance of Being Earnest
Theater at Monmouth (7/20-8/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You