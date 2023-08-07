David Harbour to Join Theater at Monmouth for a One-Night Fundraising Event

Theater at Monmouth will present A Conversation with David Harbour on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at Cumston Hall. This special fundraising event with the former Theater at Monmouth Company member will be an exclusive on-stage interview conducted by radio personality Lori Voornas of the 94.9 HOM Morning Show and includes the opportunity to have audience questions answered by the actor. A limited number of Premium Seats are available, which include seating in the first three rows of the Orchestra and a Reception at Tavern on the Hill 305 in Winthrop. The interview will begin at 3:30 PM with reception to follow from 5:30-7:30 PM.

A renowned TV, Film, and Theater actor, David Harbour has appeared on Broadway as John Williamson in Glengarry Glen Ross, Bassanio in The Merchant of Venice, Various Roles in The Coast of Utopia, and most notably Nick in Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, which earned him a Tony Award Nomination in 2005. Harbour previously appeared in several shows at TAM from 1994 through 1997, including The Tempest, Much Ado About Nothing, The Winter's Tale, and as the Title role in Hamlet.

Tickets for A Conversation with David Harbour are on sale Now and can be purchased online at Click Here or by calling the box office at 207.933.9999. Premium Seat tickets, which include the Reception are $150, all other tickets are $60. All proceeds from this event will support Theater at Monmouth's Artistic and Education Programming.

For More Information, please contact the Box Office.

Theater at Monmouth, founded in 1970, was named the Shakespearean Theater of Maine by the State Legislature in 1975. The theatre's mission is to present innovative approaches to Shakespeare and other classic plays through professional productions that enrich the lives of people throughout Maine. Since its founding, TAM has produced expertly crafted, engaging productions in its three-month Summer Repertory Season entertaining audiences from 36 states and through Education Tours annually reaching more than 15,000 students statewide.