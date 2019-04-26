City Theater in Biddeford Announces CALENDAR GIRLS

City Theater In Biddeford presents Calendar Girls written by Tom Firth.

Funny, sincere and just a wee bit naughty.

The cast of Calendar Girls will be baring it all (or almost all) at City Theater in Biddeford for 3 weekends in May. Calendar Girls, a comedy by Tim Firth, is based on the true story of a group of ordinary women who did something extraordinary. They decided to appear in a nude calendar in order to raise money to buy a sofa for the visitor's room of their local hospital in memory of one of their husbands who died of leukemia. The news of the women's charitable venture spreads like wildfire. The calendar is a success, and their efforts to buy a $5000 sofa resulted in them raising over $5 million dollars for Leukemia Research and the construction of a new wing for the hospital. Calendar Girls will run from May 10th - 26th.

In 2003, Calendar Girls became a blockbuster movie, starring Helen Mirren and Julie Walters. In 2009 the play written by Tom Firth opened in London and became the fastest selling play in British theatre history. In 2017 Calendar Girls the musical, with music and lyrics by Gary Barlow and a book by Tim Firth, opened to rave reviews in London's West End at the Phoenix Theatre .

City Theater's amazing cast includes the six women of the Calendar: Jennine Cannizzo (Gorham) as Chris, Rebecca Cole (Windham) as Annie, Leslie Lampert (Old Orchard Beach) as Ruth, Andrea Myles-Hunkin (Cumberland) as Cora, Melissa Cilley (Portland) as Celia and Carol Jones (Biddeford) as Jessie. The rest of the ensemble includes Christine McNamara (Portland) as Marie, Ben Keller (Scarborough) as John, Andrew Lamb (Springvale) as Lawrence, Tad Williams (Biddeford) as Rod, Jessica Chaples (Biddeford) as Lady Cravenshire, Owen White (Kennebunk) as Liam, Stephanie Malone (Cumberland) as Elaine and Terrie Shearer (Kennebunkport) as Brenda.

Calendar Girls is generously supported by Alex's Pizza, the Journal Tribune, The City of Biddeford and The Heart of Biddeford.

Don't miss Calendar Girls: Performances are May 10- 26 Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 and Sundays at 2:00. There is no performance May 12. Tickets are $20 and are available by calling: 207-282-0849 or www.citytheater.org





