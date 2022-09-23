Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

City Theater Opens Season With SYLVIA Next Month

Performances begin on October 7.

Register for Maine News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 23, 2022  

City Theater Opens Season With SYLVIA Next Month

City Theater opens their next season on October 7th with A.R. Gurney's Smart, playful, sophisticated, irreverent, and occasionally gritty comedy, Sylvia. The Wall Street Journal called Sylvia "clever and cute in all the right ways". Sylvia debuted on Broadway in 1995 and earned several Drama Desk Award nominations. The story is a romantic triangle about Greg, a man going through a mis-life crisis, Kate, his wife who is on the brink of a new career and a mongrel named Sylvia (who, as Kate puts it, eats "a serious hole in their 22-year marriage.)

Greg and Kate have moved to Manhattan after twenty-two years of child-raising in the suburbs. Greg's career as a financial trader is winding down, while Kate's career as a public-school English teacher, is beginning to offer her more opportunities. Greg brings home a dog he found in the park-or that has found him-bearing only the name "Sylvia" on her name tag. A street-smart mixture of Lab and poodle, Sylvia becomes a major bone of contention between husband and wife. She offers Greg an escape from the frustrations of his job and the unknowns of middle age. To Kate, Sylvia becomes a rival for affection. The marriage is put in serious jeopardy until, after a series of hilarious and touching complications, Greg and Kate learn to compromise, and Sylvia becomes a valued part of their lives.

The cast includes Joe Quinn as Greg, Rebecca Cole as Kate, Carrow MacLean as Sylvia and Derek Kingsley in multiple roles: Tom/Phyliss/ Leslie. Despite the amusing premise and the absurdity of a person playing the role of a dog, "Sylvia" is a comedy meant for adults, with mature language and humor.

The 2022 -2023 City Theater Season which includes Sylvia is presented through the generous sponsorship and support of our season sponsors: Pizza by Alex, Jim Godbout Plumbing and Heating, Stoner & Co and our show sponsors: MooShoo and Bamboo, Run Of The Mill and Saco and Biddeford Chamber of Commerce.

Sylvia runs Oct 7th -Oct 23 Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30 and Sundays at 2:00. (Note, there is no performance Sunday, Oct 9th) Tickets are $30 (including fees) and are available at www.citytheater.org/buytickets or 207-282-0849


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


City Theater Opens Season With SYLVIA Next MonthCity Theater Opens Season With SYLVIA Next Month
September 23, 2022

City Theater opens their next season on October 7th with A.R. Gurney's Smart, playful, sophisticated, irreverent, and occasionally gritty comedy, Sylvia. The Wall Street Journal called Sylvia 'clever and cute in all the right ways'. Sylvia debuted on Broadway in 1995 and earned several Drama Desk Award nominations.
Royal Family Productions Presents COVID STILL SUX REDUX: The Musical Part 2.5Royal Family Productions Presents COVID STILL SUX REDUX: The Musical Part 2.5
September 20, 2022

NYC's Royal Family Productions, a theatre company known for its innovative productions and development of new original work, continues to bring quality family theatre to Maine.
Virginia Madsen Joins Six-City East Coast Tour Of Suicide Awareness Play RIGHT BEFORE I GOVirginia Madsen Joins Six-City East Coast Tour Of Suicide Awareness Play RIGHT BEFORE I GO
September 14, 2022

Virginia Madsen, Academy Award nominee from the hit movie 'Sideways', has been added to the east coast tour of Stan Zimmerman's suicide awareness play, 'Right Before I Go', highlighting the raw struggles of people in all walks of life that have died by suicide.
Colby College Establishes Lyons Arts Lab - A Multidisciplinary IncubatorColby College Establishes Lyons Arts Lab - A Multidisciplinary Incubator
September 14, 2022

Colby College announced that it is establishing the Lyons Arts Lab. With a focus on developing and realizing original student-driven projects, the dynamic new lab is the result of a $5-million endowed gift from Colby Trustee John Lyons '85, P'22 and Susannah Gray P'22, who currently serves on the Board of Governors at the Colby College Museum of Art.
Mad Horse Theatre Company Presents WHEN WE WERE YOUNG AND UNAFRAID, September 29 - October 23Mad Horse Theatre Company Presents WHEN WE WERE YOUNG AND UNAFRAID, September 29 - October 23
September 13, 2022

Mad Horse Theatre Company presents When We were Young and Unafraid by Sarah Treem, September 29 - October 23.