City Theater Opens Season With SYLVIA Next Month

City Theater opens their next season on October 7th with A.R. Gurney's Smart, playful, sophisticated, irreverent, and occasionally gritty comedy, Sylvia. The Wall Street Journal called Sylvia "clever and cute in all the right ways". Sylvia debuted on Broadway in 1995 and earned several Drama Desk Award nominations. The story is a romantic triangle about Greg, a man going through a mis-life crisis, Kate, his wife who is on the brink of a new career and a mongrel named Sylvia (who, as Kate puts it, eats "a serious hole in their 22-year marriage.)

Greg and Kate have moved to Manhattan after twenty-two years of child-raising in the suburbs. Greg's career as a financial trader is winding down, while Kate's career as a public-school English teacher, is beginning to offer her more opportunities. Greg brings home a dog he found in the park-or that has found him-bearing only the name "Sylvia" on her name tag. A street-smart mixture of Lab and poodle, Sylvia becomes a major bone of contention between husband and wife. She offers Greg an escape from the frustrations of his job and the unknowns of middle age. To Kate, Sylvia becomes a rival for affection. The marriage is put in serious jeopardy until, after a series of hilarious and touching complications, Greg and Kate learn to compromise, and Sylvia becomes a valued part of their lives.

The cast includes Joe Quinn as Greg, Rebecca Cole as Kate, Carrow MacLean as Sylvia and Derek Kingsley in multiple roles: Tom/Phyliss/ Leslie. Despite the amusing premise and the absurdity of a person playing the role of a dog, "Sylvia" is a comedy meant for adults, with mature language and humor.

The 2022 -2023 City Theater Season which includes Sylvia is presented through the generous sponsorship and support of our season sponsors: Pizza by Alex, Jim Godbout Plumbing and Heating, Stoner & Co and our show sponsors: MooShoo and Bamboo, Run Of The Mill and Saco and Biddeford Chamber of Commerce.

Sylvia runs Oct 7th -Oct 23 Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30 and Sundays at 2:00. (Note, there is no performance Sunday, Oct 9th) Tickets are $30 (including fees) and are available at www.citytheater.org/buytickets or 207-282-0849