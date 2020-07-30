Center Theatre for the Performing Arts Will Host an Escape Room, RESCUE IN TIME

Center Theatre for the Performing Arts will host an Escape Room titled Rescue in Time, August 21-23!

Your team discovered an artifact that you suspected would allow you to travel through time. Your lead investigator unlocked the artifact's secrets and traveled to the future! Unfortunately, the temporal backlash caused the artifact and the investigator's notes to revert to their original state. Now you only have an hour to rediscover the artifact's secrets and rescue him before he is lost forever.

The Center Theatre Escape Room is suitable for all ages, but children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. The theatre will welcome groups of up to 6 people per session.

Prices:

1-2 people $20

3-4: $30

5-6: $40

To learn more or to purchase tickets, visit http://www.centertheatre.org/event/56215a74ac5778d0b48fa571dd46147e.

