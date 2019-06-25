Casting Announced For Opera House Arts' 20th Anniversary Season

Opera House Arts at the Stonington Opera House in Maine announced today the complete casts and creative teams for the company's 20th Anniversary Season, which includes SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE (July 18-28), based on the screenplay by Marc Norman and Tom Stoppard, adapted for the stage by Lee Hall as well as AVALON (August 15-25), a world-premiere by Melody Bates.

"We are thrilled to have such talent from near and far join us for our 20th Anniversary Season. What wonderful plays to celebrate the legacy of Opera House Arts and keep our eyes to the horizon ", said Per Janson.

Tickets may be purchased online at operahousearts.org and by phone at 207.367.2788. New this year, audiences may attend Pay-What-You-Wish first previews for both mainstage productions: Shakespeare in Love on July 18th and Avalon on August 15th. Opera House Arts has recently expanded its free student ticket policy for live performances to include all K-12 students in Hancock County and surrounding islands.

The 2019 Opera House Arts company of actors includes Melody Bates (Avalon: Morgana), J. Stephen Brantley (Shakespeare in Love: Lord Wessex/Nol), Reed Davis (Shakespeare in Love: Sam/Valentine/Catling), Shawn Fagan (Avalon: Mordred/Shadow), Rebecca Hirota (Shakespeare in Love: Queen Elizabeth/Molly/Mistress Quickly/Heavy/Frees), Matt Hurley (Avalon: Merlin) Maria Jung (Avalon: Guinevere) John Lincoln (Shakespeare in Love: Richard Burbage/Ralph/Courtier, David Littleton (Shakespeare in Love: Fennyman/Robert De Lessep), Marvin Merritt IV (Shakespeare in Love: Webster/Peter/Servingman/Proteus), Jay Meyers (Shakespeare in Love: Kit Marlowe/Lord Tilney/Wabash), Christopher Joel Onken (Shakespeare in Love: William Shakespeare), Cristina Pitter (Avalon: Player Queen) Elizabeth Rimar (Shakespeare in Love: Nurse/Kate/Lambert/Burgage Heavy), Arisael Rivera (Shakespeare in Love: Ned Alleyn /Courtier), Bari Robinson (Shakespeare in Love: Henslowe/Courtier), Hwalan Shub (Avalon: Percevel/Lady of the Lake) Tristan J. Shuler (Avalon: Lancelot) Jonathan West (Avalon: Arthur) Imani Youngblood (Shakespeare in Love: Viola De Lessep).

Shakespeare in Love (June 21 - August 17) kicks off this celebratory season, directed by Julia Sears, who returns to Stonington after serving as Associate Director on The Tempest last summer, with a creative team that includes Jennifer Caster (Production Stage Manager), Reed Davis (Stage Management Intern), Sara Pisheh (Scenic Designer), Randy Pool (Costume Supervisor), Craig M. Rosenthal (Assistant Stage Manager), MJ Sedlock (Production Manager), Christina Watanabe (Lighting Designer), AK Webb (Light/Sound Board Operator), Renee Yeong (Sound Designer), and Nicole Zausmer (Costume Designer).

Playwright-performer Melody Bates returns to Stonington after developing Avalon (August 15-25), an original work commissioned by Opera House Arts, through residencies and workshops over the past two and a half years. Avalon is an immersive, site-specific reimagining of the Arthurian legend to be performed outdoors at Nervous Nellie's, an outdoor sculpture park on Deer Isle, with a cast comprised of both regional professional actors and local community members. Joining Bates are co-directors Joan Jubett, Laura Butler Rivera, and April Sweeney as well as dramaturg and Opera House Arts co-founder Judith Jerome.

The full Avalon creative team includes Peter Beerits (Sculptor and Scenic Designer), Jen Caster (Stage Manager), Reed Davis (Stage Management Intern), Ben Lane (Props Master), Erin Lavespere (Wardrobe Crew ), Rocky Love (Technical Director), Maggie Manzano (Assistant Stage Manager), Vincent Olivieri (Sound Designer and Composer), Jennifer Paar (Costume Design), Randy Pool (Costume Supervisor), Danny Taylor (Lighting Designer), AK Webb (Light/Sound Board Operator), and MJ Sedlock (Production Manager).





