Cast Set For The Monmouth Community Players' HARVEY

The Monmouth Community Players has announced the cast of their fall production of Harvey. Harvey is a Pulitzer Prize-winning, classic comedy by Mary Chase. At the helm of this production are Danny Gay as Director and Jason Iannone as Assistant Director. Rounding out the team are Ben Simpson as Stage Manager, Kayla Newmeyer as Props Mistress, Nancy Kenneally as Costumer, Birdie Gay as Producer and Marketing Lead, Alex Lally as Sound Design and Danny Gay and Hannah Hanson as Lighting Design.

Harvey is the story of Elwood P. Dowd (played by Jeff Cabral of Biddeford), a perfectly pleasant man who sees something special in everyone he meets. The problem is that he also sees, and befriends, a six-foot tall, invisible rabbit named Harvey. It’s a problem, that is, for his exasperated sister, Veta Simmons (Melissa Record of N. Monmouth) and niece, Myrtle Mae Simmons (Birdie Gay of N. Monmouth), who long to have “normalcy” restored to their home. With the assistance of Judge Gaffney (Kathleen Leopold of Richmond), they resolve to have Elwood committed under the watch of esteemed psychiatrist Dr. William Chumley (Larry Vinal of Augusta) and his soon-to-be-stupefied staff, led by Dr. Sanderson (Owen Lewis of Gardiner), Nurse Kelly (Katie Coan of Gardiner) and Wilson, the orderly (Charlotte Morin of Lewiston).

Much like the Dowd home, the sanatorium suddenly finds itself completely upended by Elwood and his fantastical friend, in ways both hilarious and poignant. Elwood’s outlook has a profound impact on everyone he meets, from high society socialites Ethel Chauvenet (Ginger Smith of Winthrop) and Betty Chumley (Jane Mitchell of Greene) to a working class cab driver (Vanessa Glazier of Waterville).

Harvey will delight audiences, reinforce the power of perspective and raise the question, “What is normal?” And who knows? By the end, you just might start to see Harvey, too.

Performances will take place the weekends of October 6-8 and 13-15, 2023. Friday performances will take place at 7:30 pm and Saturday and Sunday performances will take place at 2:00pm. All performances will occur at Cumston Hall, 796 Main St, Monmouth, ME 04259.

For more information about the show, or to make a group reservation of 10 or more at our group rate, please contact the MCP Box Office at mcpboxoffice@gmail.com or call at 207-370-9566. Tickets are available for purchase on the MCP website.