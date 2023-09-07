Cast Set For The Monmouth Community Players' HARVEY

Performances will take place the weekends of October 6-8 and 13-15, 2023.

By: Sep. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: First Look at Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & More in THE DA VINCI CODE at Ogunquit Pl Photo 1 Photos: First Look at Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & More in THE DA VINCI CODE
Video: Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE Photo 2 Video: Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE
Review Roundup: THE DA VINCI CODE Opens at Ogunquit Playhouse Photo 3 Review Roundup: THE DA VINCI CODE at Ogunquit Playhouse
Review: THE DA VINCI CODE at Ogunquit Playhouse Photo 4 Review: THE DA VINCI CODE at Ogunquit Playhouse

Cast Set For The Monmouth Community Players' HARVEY

The Monmouth Community Players has announced the cast of their fall production of Harvey. Harvey is  a Pulitzer Prize-winning, classic comedy by Mary Chase. At the helm of this production are Danny Gay as Director and Jason Iannone as Assistant Director. Rounding out the team are Ben Simpson as Stage Manager, Kayla Newmeyer as Props Mistress, Nancy Kenneally as Costumer, Birdie Gay as Producer and Marketing Lead, Alex Lally as Sound Design and Danny Gay and Hannah Hanson as Lighting Design.

Harvey is the story of Elwood P. Dowd (played by Jeff Cabral of Biddeford), a perfectly pleasant man who sees something special in everyone he meets. The problem is that he also sees, and befriends, a six-foot tall, invisible rabbit named Harvey. It’s a problem, that is, for his exasperated sister, Veta Simmons (Melissa Record of N. Monmouth) and niece, Myrtle Mae Simmons (Birdie Gay of N. Monmouth), who long to have “normalcy” restored to their home. With the assistance of Judge Gaffney (Kathleen Leopold of Richmond), they resolve to have Elwood committed under the watch of esteemed psychiatrist Dr. William Chumley (Larry Vinal of Augusta) and his soon-to-be-stupefied staff, led by Dr. Sanderson (Owen Lewis of Gardiner), Nurse Kelly (Katie Coan of Gardiner) and Wilson, the orderly (Charlotte Morin of Lewiston).

Much like the Dowd home, the sanatorium suddenly finds itself completely upended by Elwood and his fantastical friend, in ways both hilarious and poignant. Elwood’s outlook has a profound impact on everyone he meets, from high society socialites Ethel Chauvenet (Ginger Smith of Winthrop) and Betty Chumley (Jane Mitchell of Greene) to a working class cab driver (Vanessa Glazier of Waterville).

Harvey will delight audiences, reinforce the power of perspective and raise the question, “What is normal?” And who knows? By the end, you just might start to see Harvey, too.

Performances will take place the weekends of October 6-8 and 13-15, 2023. Friday performances will take place at 7:30 pm and Saturday and Sunday performances will take place at 2:00pm. All performances will occur at Cumston Hall, 796 Main St, Monmouth, ME 04259.

For more information about the show, or to make a group reservation of 10 or more at our group rate, please contact the MCP Box Office at mcpboxoffice@gmail.com or call at 207-370-9566. Tickets are available for purchase on the MCP website.




RELATED STORIES - Maine

1
Cast Set For The Monmouth Community Players HARVEY Photo
Cast Set For The Monmouth Community Players' HARVEY

The Monmouth Community Players has announced the cast of their fall production of Harvey. Learn more about who is starring in the production here!

2
Ogunquit Playhouses THE DA VINCI CODE Unveils Unique Digital Artworks With Third Act Photo
Ogunquit Playhouse's THE DA VINCI CODE Unveils Unique Digital Artworks With Third Act

Immerse yourself in the world of THEOgunquit Playhouse's production of DA VINCI CODE as it unveils a collection of mesmerizing digital artworks in its third act. Witness the breathtaking visuals and discover the unique artistic elements that enhance this theatrical masterpiece. Don't miss out on this unforgettable experience.

3
Mad Horse Theatre Opens Their 38th Season With The Raucous Comedy, POTUS Photo
Mad Horse Theatre Opens Their 38th Season With The Raucous Comedy, POTUS

Mad Horse Theatre Company opens their 38th season with the raucous comedy, POTUS, September 21 - October 15.

4
Social Justice and Shakespeare Plays Come to Deertrees Theatre Photo
Social Justice and Shakespeare Plays Come to Deertrees Theatre

Deertrees Theatre, Maine’s most enchanting playhouse, presents exceptional entertainment for Lakes Region residents and visitors alike at 156 Deertrees Road, Harrison. Deertrees has served the Greater Maine region since 1936, offering an eclectic summer season of entertainment, featuring theatrical productions and comedies, family shows, concerts annually from June through early September. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway
Watch Brian d’Arcy James in Netflix's PAIN HUSTLERS Teaser Video
Watch Brian d’Arcy James in Netflix's PAIN HUSTLERS Teaser
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Are Getting Ready for Broadway Return in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Video
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Are Getting Ready for Broadway Return in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
View all Videos

Maine SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Drowsy Chaperone
L/A Community Little Theatre (10/26-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dirty Deeds Downeast
Penobscot Theatre Company (10/19-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 50th Anniversary GALA
Penobscot Theatre Company (10/28-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# And Then There Were None
L/A Community Little Theatre (1/18-1/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Da Vinci Code
Ogunquit Playhouse (8/24-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Crimes of the Heart
Penobscot Theatre Company (9/07-9/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You