CAROUSEL, THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT & More Announced for Good Theater 2022/2023 Season

Following a successful return to live theater in 2021 after the COVID-19 crisis darkened stages around the world, Good Theater has announced the schedule for the 2022/2023 season. This season marks Good Theater's 20th anniversary, and promises to be a yearlong celebration with plenty of laughter, music, and, of course, good theater.

The season will open with THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT by Jeremy Kareken & David Murrell and Gordon Farrell, running October 5 - 30, 2022. Jim is a fresh-out-of-Harvard fact checker for a prominent New York magazine. John D'Agata is a talented writer with a transcendent essay - an essay that could save the magazine from collapse. A comedic yet gripping battle over facts versus truth. "

Up next will be Rodgers & Hammerstein's CAROUSEL, running November 9 - December 4, 2022. Rodgers & Hammerstein's masterpiece comes to life on our stage in a unique, intimate setting. Featuring the stunning twin-piano arrangement, classic tunes such as "If I Loved You," "June is Bustin' Out All Over," "It Was a Real Nice Clambake", and the immortal "You'll Never Walk Alone" will transport audiences to a Maine coastal village. Experience this glorious story and score, unplugged and unamplified with a cast of 18 singers and actors.

The new year will kick off with the hit Broadway comedy CRIMES OF THE HEART by Beth Henley. Winner of the 1981 Pulitzer Prize & New York Drama Critics Circle Award, CRIMES OF THE HEART will run January 11 - 29, 2023. Warm-hearted, irreverent, zany and brilliantly imaginative, the play teems with humanity and humor as it examines the plight of three young Mississippi sisters betrayed by their passions. This production features the four leads from Good Theater's production of Significant Other!

The laughter won't end with CRIMES OF THE HEART! Running February 1 - 19, 2023 will be the world premiere of THE HIGH ROAD, written & performed by Good Theater co-founder Steve Underwood. This one-man, mind-altering multi-media show about weed takes a deep dive into the fun and the fascinating, finding high-minded humor in the most unlikely places. Steve Underwood's latest creation is sure to give audiences a light-hearted lift and plenty of laughs in the dead of winter.

Next in the season will be NUREYEV'S EYES by David Rush, running February 22 - March 12, 2023. Good Theater is proud to present the Maine premiere of this fascinating play about Maine artist Jamie Wyeth and ballet superstar Rudolf Nureyev. In the 1970s, Wyeth did a series of portraits of the famed dancer. In the beginning, the two could barely stand one another, but as the work progressed, they came to find that they shared more in common than they ever could have expected.

Closing out the 20th anniversary season will be the classic comedy YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU by legendary playwriting team George S. Kaufman & Moss Hart, running March 29 - April 23, 2023. What better way to celebrate 20 years of theater than with a perfect comedy featuring 16 of your favorite Good Theater actors?! Kaufman & Hart's Pulitzer Prize winner will delight audiences making our grand finale to the 20th season a party you won't want to miss.

To purchase tickets, please call the Box Office at (207) 835-0895, or visit the online Box Office at www.goodtheater.com/tickets.

Good Theater is the professional company founded by Brian P. Allen and Steve Underwood in 2001. The St. Lawrence Arts Center is the permanent home for Good Theater. Good Theater received its 501c3 non-profit status in May 2003.

Good Theater is dedicated to presenting quality theatrical productions that are entertaining, uplifting, and inspiring, using the best artists available.

Good Theater welcomes and supports all ethnicities, religions, ages, genders, and orientations. We appreciate diversity on our stage, within our company and in our audience.

For more information about Good Theater and its upcoming season, visit www.goodtheater.com.