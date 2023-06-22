Bartram & Hill's THE STORY OF MY LIFE to be Presented at Theater At Monmouth This Summer

Discover the power of friendship Saturday, July 1 at 7:30 PM through Saturday, August 12.

By: Jun. 22, 2023

Theater at Monmouth will open their 2023 Brave New Worlds Summer Repertory Season with Neil Bartram and Brian Hill's The Story of My Life. This charming and charismatic musical touches audiences with its light humor and heartfelt story through the friendship of Alvin and Thomas, two men from a small town. These lifelong friends are reunited after Alvin's mysterious death. In the abstract world of his mind, Thomas struggles to write Alvin's eulogy while recounting the many turns that their lives have taken since meeting as children. Alvin searches through manuscripts and stories in Thomas's mind to lead him on a journey of remembrance. Discover the power of friendship Saturday, July 1 at 7:30 PM through Saturday, August 12 including matinee and evening performances on both weekdays and weekends.

Unlike most musicals that are filled with big, flashy production numbers, director Adam P. Blais relishes in the shows small cast and theatrical subtleties. Blais comments that Thomas and Alvin's stories are "filled with routine human interactions, dedication, and love" while pointing out that the show "is packed with simple, yet challenging messages". He says the show "encourages us to embrace and focus on our lived experiences rather than search our minds for answers and memories that will never be there".

The Story of My Life features Christopher Blonski* as Alvin and Zack Lopez Roa* as Thomas. Directed by Adam P. Blais; Set Design by Jim Alexander, Costume Design by Erika Gordon, Lighting design by Jennifer Fok and Sound Design by Rew Tippin, with Stage Management by Mandy Spartz*, Assistant Stage Management by Cameron Sarchi, and Props Supervision by Madelaine Foster.

Performance Calendar: OPENING 7/1 at 7:30 p.m.; additional performance dates 7/15, 7/19, 8/1, and 8/12 at 7:30 PM; 7/30 and 8/10 at 1:00 PM.

The Story of My Life is licensed by Music Theater International, www.mtishows.com

Audience Engagement Programs

Post-Performance Discussions: Join us on selected weekend evening performances for Post-Performance Discussions with the cast and creative team. Discuss the critical historical, artistic, and cultural perspectives of the worlds of each individual play. Post-Performance Discussion will take place on the following date: Saturday, July 15 following the performance of The Story of My Life, Saturday, July 22 following the performance of Richard II, Sunday, July 30 following the performance of As You Like It, Saturday, August 5 following the performance of An Iliad, and Sunday, July 6 following the performance of The Importance of Being Earnest.

Tickets, Subscriptions, and Ways to Save: A TAM subscription offers savings and exclusive benefits like priority seating and ticket exchanges. Gold, Flex, General, or Senior Passes are available for purchase, so whether you want a ticket for each show or five tickets to one show, there's an option for you. Single tickets for the Summer Repertory and Fall Show are $40 for adults, $35 for senior citizens, and $25 for students (18 and under).

Opening Nights are Educator Nights. Educators receive 20% off the general ticket price with a valid photo ID at the Box Office.

Under 30 Rush Tickets: For patrons under 30, $10 Rush Tickets are available for up to 20 audience members at each performance in the season excluding the Family Show and Special Events. Contact the Box Office by email boxoffice@theateratmonmouth.org or by calling 207.933.9999 after 10 a.m. on the day of the show. Requests made before the Box Office is open will not be processed.

For calendar and reservations, please contact the TAM Box Office at 207.933.9999 or visit Click Here.




