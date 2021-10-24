BWW Review: Suppliants in Stonington: Isle Theater Company Premiere New Work

Born out of pandemic necessity, the recently formed Isle Theater Company premiered a video-on-demand version of their new play, DO NOT MOVE STONES, a modern retelling of Aeschylus' THE SUPPLIANTS. Beautifully filmed in the breathtaking outdoor setting of the rock quarry on Deer Isle, this modern version of an ancient classic demonstrates both the uncanny relevance of Aeschylus' original and the compelling issues its story and characters present for a 21st century.

Written and directed by Marvin Merritt IV and Anna Fitzgerald, DO NOT MOVE STONES tells the story of fifty sisters - intended as unwilling brides for their cousins to fulfill a contract based on property issues - who flee from the altar and sail to the rocky coast of Maine where they seek asylum at the home of Piero and his family, only to be pursued by their grooms. There, three of the sisters negotiate for their future, as all the nine characters come to reassess their perspectives and values.

Merritt and Fitzgerald use the basic premise of Aeschylus' 458 BC play, as well as some of the conventions of Greek theatre, such as the chorus, the outdoor arena setting, sung and chanted interludes, and the very Aeschylean debate of values and virtue. But they flesh out the somewhat static and didactic ancient drama with more fully realized characters who each articulate his/her perspective, thereby introducing shades of gray into the rather black-white tone of Aeschylus' play. The women argue for autonomy, the right to choose their future and their partners, the right to come as refugees to a new land and build a new future, and they gradually manage to change the perspectives of some of the men. The principal conceit Merritt and Fitzgerald use is to have the Greek poet Sappho as the narrator/chorus; it is her pioneering feminist perspective that transforms the story into something quite modern.

Oliver Randall's videography is beautifully realized, making excellent use of the stunning natural landscape, transitioning seamlessly from wide shots to closeups, and using the camera to amplify the directors' vision. Angie Stemp's costumes are striking against the landscape- billowing white couture dresses for the women, colorful suits for the men, and a striking Afro-centric robe for Sappho. Alexander Turanski's set design and decoration give the feel of antiquity with rock sculptures set against a sun-drenched blue sky. Composer Lemmons provides the pop-flavored songs, while Jay Michaud manages the tricky audio perfectly.

The cast all give convincing performances. Ruva Chigwedere is a buoyant Sappho, darting in and out of her narrative with Ã©lan. Aislinn Brophy makes a sympathetic and sensitive Lydia; Morgan Witham a fierce, uncompromising Thyona whose final moment of vulnerability is touching; and Anna Fitzgerald a sweetly funny and human Olympia. Marvin Merritt IV is endearingly awkward and gentle as suitor Nikkos; John Skocik is amusingly macho as Constantine, and Quincy Lincoln is spunky and assertive as ten-year-old Oed. John Lincoln makes Piero the presiding voice of conciliation, while Becca Maniar does a droll turn as the wacky nonna, Bella, and Susannah Yezzi manages Giuliana's self-affirming journey with subtlety.

Isle Theater is one of many new start-up theatrical ventures in Maine. Merritt and Fitzgerald, after graduating Harvard, returned to Merritt's home on Deer Isle during the pandemic and performed their play at the Stonington Setllement Quarry during the summer to an audience of one thousand. They then created this digital-on-demand version to expand access to the work. Brimming with originality and energy, Do NOT MOVE STONES showcases bright new talent in the Maine theatrical landscape.

Photos courtesy of Isle Theater Company

To access the video, visit Isle Theater Company on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/isletheater/?show_switched_toast=0&show_invite_to_follow=0&show_switched_tooltip=0&show_podcast_settings=0