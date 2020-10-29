BWW Review: A VERY BRADY MUSICAL Offers Antidote to Current Angst

Ogunquite Playhouse Produces Virtual Online Benefit

Ogunquit Playhouse's virtual benefit reading of the new musical, A VERY BRADY MUSICAL, offered theatre-starved Mainers (and online audiences beyond) the opportunity to enjoy a fresh, charming, nostalgic piece featuring the beloved Brady Bunch characters in a delightful ninety minutes of family fun. The work with book by Lloyd J. Schwartz and Hope Juber and music and lyrics by Hope and Laurence Juber references the original 1970s television series, while adding a contemporary spin using an ethnically diverse cast and slightly comic edgier predicaments.

The Jubers' score is melodic and appealing, featuring characterful solo numbers for each of the cast members. The book is predictable but tightly constructed, and the direction by Richard Israel - such as it can be within the constraints of this pandemic-driven virtual format - is sleek and unobtrusive using moving squares to enliven musical numbers and well-chosen visuals to cover transitions. One can only imagine that with the opportunity for actual interaction, costuming, and choreography, and the chance to hear this cast belt out the tunes live, the piece would register an even spunkier energy.

Nonetheless, the excellent thirteen cast members invest their roles with colorful exuberance and a wistful innocence. As the parents, Carol and Mike, Broadway veterans Kerry Butler and Gavin Lee, project gentle authority, understanding and whimsical humor. Klea Blackhurst is a motherly, worldly-wise Alice and makes the most of her song, "A Cup of Confidence." Celia Hottenstein as Marcia projects an amusing naiveté in "Your Dream Date," while Trista Dollison manages to make Cindy's credulousness charming. Diana Huey delivers a commanding take on Jan's frustrated pathos in "I'm Useless!," matched by Troy Iwata's (Peter) energy in "Abracadabra."

Mason Reeve as Greg invests "I've Got a Woody" with misguided teenage optimism, and Anthony Zambito succeeds in making Bobby deliciously sweet and sweet-voiced. The four ensemble players, Tracy Bidlerman, Jaion Matthews, Melinda Porto, and Chuck Ragsdfale, play a variety of supporting character roles with gusto.

The misadventures of this loveable assemblage ends with the supportive and comforting message the adults offer the errant children - whose hearts and intentions have only been the best: "You should all feel good about yourselves." And then the ensembles launches into a reprise of the opening number, "A Groovy Sunshiny Day."

A VERY BRADY MUSICAL is an endearing choice on the part of Ogunquit Playhouse - something for all generations, as well as a new work - something that is even more endangered in these hard times. Moreover, congratulations are in order to the Bradford Kenney and the Playhouse Staff - who like so many other hard-hit theatres - are struggling against all odds to bring some form of musical theatre to their audience and working to ensure that this venerable Playhouse weathers the storm and returns to full operations after the pandemic.

A VERY BRADY MUSICAL runs from October 28-November 1 online. Tickets available at www.ogunquitplayhouse.org

