BWW Review: A Refreshing Romp: MSMT's ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Cadenza

MSMT returned to Freeport's Cadenza last night for a three-show run of the 1973 Richard O'Brien cult classic, The ROCKY HORROR SHOW. Presented to a sold-out house by the Fellowship Performers, the theatre's young artists, the colorful, outrageous, wild and wickedly funny send-up of science fiction, horror movies, and punk rock culture proved to be a refreshing romp for artists and audience.

The ROCKY HORROR SHOW and its spinoff movie, the ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW have long attracted a devoted counterculture audience for whom the absurd twists and turns of the plot, the cast of zany characters, and the then-provocative themes of sexual liberation and gender fluidity have, if anything, found new resonance today. Couple these with humorous take-offs on the Frankenstein/YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN story and tales of aliens and inter-galactic adventures, and underpin the entire piece with catchy lyrics and a pulsating punk rock score, and you have an evening of riotous fun.

Directed and choreographed by John Pletka, the production turns the size of the small, black box cabaret space into an advantageous opportunity by filling the entire room with energy and sound so that the walls reverberate and the audience is enveloped by the vibes. Using minimal props and relying on the brilliant and bizarre costumes of Travis M. Grant, the garish, outlandish, rebellious, and provocative mood is quickly established. Music Director Ben McNaboe on the grand piano plays the entire score with such momentum and drive that he easily substitutes for a rock band. Hannah Prentice ably manages the sound challenges for a venue that is not designed for staging and choreography.

The thirteen cast members abandon themselves to the mood and music, each delineating a weird, offbeat character. As Brad and Janet, the very conventional, straight couple who stumble into the mayhem of this world, John Rouleau and Rebecca Carroll limn an excellent contrast to the castle inhabitants, and their transformation from prim and proper to liberated, is completely credible. Both shine in their vocal moments with Rouleau's delivering an impressively sung solo, "Once in a While" and Carroll making the most of "Touch-a Touch Me."

Kevin Lacey relishes the opportunity to play the flamboyant transvestite Frank-n-Furter with delicious, over-the-top glee and uses his strong vocal skills to effect in numbers like "Sweet Transvestite" and "I Can Make You a Man." Matthew Hakel is a lithe, limber, wacky Riff Raff who provides the focal energy in numbers like "Time Warp." As Rocky, John Pletka amusingly creates the protype of an intellectually dim, macho muscle man and effectively belts out "Sword of Damocles" with rock fervor. Lathan A. Roberts does a quick, but stirring vocal turn as Eddie in a dynamic rendition of "Hotpatootie," and Cameron Wright creates a humorous portrait of the paraplegic scientist, Dr. Scott, and lends a strong vocal presence to "Eddie's Teddy" and ensemble numbers.

Caroline Quinn as the Usherette opens and closes the show on a bold and brassy note with "Science Fiction Double Feature," while Mikayla Jane Clifford as Columbia and Maggie McGowan as Magenta create portraits of quirky and devoted followers of Frank-n-Furter, who enliven numbers like "Time Warp" and "Touch a Touch Me" with their powerful vocals.

As the Narrator, Natalie Bellamy offers a striking contrast with her pitch perfect sardonic commentary that drips with irony and disdain, serving as a lens of reality on otherwise fanciful happenings. Maria Boissonneault, Lizzie Hall, and Caleb Streadwick round out the excellent ensemble.

In this last MSMT offering of the 2021 season, MSMT once again demonstrates the excellence of its Educational Fellowship Program and the time-tried success the company has had in mentoring young professionals, nurturing their special gifts, and helping them master the tools they need to make theatre their livelihood and life's passion. The Fellowship Class of 2021 has faced many unprecedented challenges wrought by the pandemic, and like MSMT, itself, it has met these with talent, dedication, grace, and style.

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW runs at Cadenza, 5 Depot Street, Freeport from September 20-22, 2021. www.msmt.org 207-725-8769