Review: A Classical Children's Tale Given a Makeover at MSMT

Stiles & Drewe’s THREE LITTLE PIGS Enchants.

By: Jul. 24, 2023

Stiles & Drewe’s THE THREE LITTLE PIGS returns to Maine State Music Theatre after its popular 2019 run in an enchanting revival directed by Raymond Marc Dumont. The production is a lighthearted, contemporized version of the traditional English fairytale, told with humor and warmth and presented with the first-class production values for which Maine State Music Theatre is known.

The Stiles/Drewe version softens some of the darker elements of the original Joseph Jacobs fairytale, including the wolf’s death, which the pigs try to avoid, and adds touches of modern awareness, such as concern for environmental, friendly building. But at its core, the story remains one about family sticking together to counter adversity and to survive.

Dumont has a history with this play and a special ability to create quality theater for young audiences. His direction and choreography enliven the piece, investing it with perky energy and engaging the audience in an all-embracing way. His skill as a choreographer adds a special sparkle to the tap numbers. Erik Wakar’s musical direction is upbeat and stylish and lays the foundation for fine vocal performances.

The visual production, created within the boundaries of the set of 9 to 5 The Musical, makes clever use the space and most especially that marvelous video wall.  Betsy Puelle’s scenic design conjures up a boldly colored, linear , two-dimensional storybook flavor with only a few props that leave plenty of room for movement. Ryan Joyner’s projections and Mary Lana Rice’s lighting design continue the childlike ambiance, while Ben Montmagny creates the effective sound balance. Flo Cooley’s [Kevin S. Foster II, wigs] costume designs are inventive, particularly the plump, bouncy pink pig suits that the three leading characters wear. Liz Patton, anchors the show as production stage manager, and insures a smooth and fun ride for the children.

Review: A Classical Children's Tale Given a Makeover at MSMT The cast of talented local actors gives a sprightly and committed performance. Emily Bartley (Siu), Dylan Cao (Cha), and Joshua Bellamy (Bao)  make a nicely contrasted trio of pigs with a sweet sibling sense of attachment. All three have excellent vocal skills and create lovely harmonies.  Cao is a gently dim muscle-bound specimen; Bartley is an effervescent optimist, and Bellamy pays the bookish Bao with endearing nebbish charm, and he gets to lead the dance numbers with his limber tap. Jack Larecque is a gruff old wolf more humorous and inept than truly scary, while Mikayla Jane is an affectionate Mother Pig and Matthew Balfour gets to sport several different accents as the three “convenient peddlers.”

One of the ongoing joys in recent years at MSMT has been the exponential expansion of the TYA series.  The number and artistic excellence of the performances have grown to the point where this has truly become a family and a community experience - well supported and deeply appreciated.

Photograph courtesy of MSMT,  Dane Whitlock, photographer

THE THREE LITTLE PIGS runs for four performances on July 24, 2023 at MSMT’s Pickard Theater on the campus of Bowdoin College, 1 Bath Rd., Brunswick, ME 04011  Click Here  207-725-8769




Born and raised in the metropolitan New York area, Carla Maria Verdino-Süllwold took her degrees at Sarah Lawrence College and Fairleigh Dickinson University. She began her career as a teacher an... (read more about this author)

