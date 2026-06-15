BEETLEJUICE, THE WIZ, and More Set For Portland Ovations' 2026-2027 Season

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Portland Ovations' 2026-2027 season will include Broadway National Tours, music, dance, family-friendly favorites, world premiere performances by Maine artists, reimagined chamber music, storytelling, and so much more. Tickets are now on sale exclusively to Ovations Members, with public ticket sales beginning Friday, June 26.

Ovations curates a mix of live performances presented across a variety of Portland's venues-from grand historic theaters to intimate, immersive spaces. Each event offers a distinct opportunity to experience the arts up close, connect with community, and create lasting memories. As a nonprofit cultural organization, Ovations is dedicated to bringing people together through the transformative power of live performance-on stage, in schools, and throughout our community.



"Each season we delight in curating an array of performances and arts projects that bring joy, reflection and a greater sense of our curious, compassionate and connected community,' says Aimée M. Petrin, Executive and Artistic Director. 'The anticipation of sharing these artists is one of our favorite times of the year.'

The season will launch in September with Sasha Velour's brand-new work TRAVESTY, a fierce drag performance following queer life across time. Ovations' Broadway Series electrifies audiences with returning tours of Hadestown, Waitress, and Jersey Boys as well as Portland debut tours from Beetlejuice, The Wiz, and Mystic Pizza, along with Broadway legend Audra McDonald taking the stage for a stunning concert with her trio. Experience the return of celebrated dance company of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, the physical comedy of Quebec's Cirque Alfonse, a fan-favorite graphic novel coming to life with Dog Man: The Musical, and new, original work from Maine-based artists Firefly the Hybrid (Penobscot), and Lindz Amer.



Ovations Offstage brings the arts beyond the stage, connecting audiences and artists through immersive community programming. From free pre-performance talks and masterclasses to hands-on workshops, post-show Q&As, film screenings, and the ever-popular Drag Storytime series, Ovations Offstage invites people of all ages and backgrounds to engage more deeply with the performing arts. These experiences foster connection, creativity, and conversation, bringing the joy of live performance directly into classrooms, community centers, and public spaces across Greater Portland.

'This season is a big one, that includes many rich connections between visiting artists and our community here in Maine. With over 40 community partner organizations and so many ways to engage, I have no doubt our audiences will find their way to an Ovations Offstage program this year,' says Katelyn Manfre, Director of Community Programs & Partnerships. 'Both our access service offerings and Community Seats program have grown tremendously, and we look forward to welcoming even more individuals and organizations to our performances, continuing our commitment to creating spaces of welcome and belonging.'

The robust School-Time Performance Series welcomes 10,000 students to the theater each year for unforgettable field trip experiences. This season's lineup features a range of engaging and culturally rich performances, including JazzReach featuring the Metta Quintet, MOMIX, Bugs from Kaki King and GLITCH, and a powerful one-woman presentation of Lois Lowry's Newbery-Award winning novel The Giver.

Bring the artists directly into your school, and book Las Cafeteras from east Los Angeles in January 2027, or Portland-based contemporary dance company little house dance, touring a brand- new work in the spring of 2027, designed specifically for youth.

"Every student deserves to experience a live performance that stays with them, and this season of school and family performances at Ovations represents everything I love about bringing the arts to young audiences,' says Liz Schildkret, Director of School & Family Programs. 'From world-class companies and artists like MOMIX, Kaki King, and the Metta Quintet to the extraordinary talent we have right here in Maine with artists like Firefly, Lindz Amer, and little house dance, the 2026-2027 season is curated to deliver memorable experiences. These artists invite students, educators, and families to discover what's possible on a live stage. I couldn't be more excited to offer students a season of performances this rich, this varied, and this close to home.'

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