BE HERE NOW Enters Final Week At The Public Theatre
The Public Theatre presents the final week of the Maine Premiere of Be Here Now, an intriguing comedy about happiness, playing through Sunday, June 26.
A cynical, pessimistic professor develops a medical condition that turns her into a happy, hopeful, believer in love. But will curing her condition return her to misery? This wise and quirky comedy asks - "is happiness a choice or a pre-existing condition?" The perfect play for this moment in time, this hopeful and uplifting play will leave you with a new appreciation for life reminding you to not let the beauty of every moment pass by without notice.
The Public Theatre will be offering a Video-On-Demand option for Be Here Now that will be recorded in front of a live audience and can be watched from home beginning on June 21st.
Be Here Now is playing at The Public Theatre, Lewiston/Auburn's Professional Theatre, Thurs & Fri at 7:30pm, Sat at 3 & 7:30pm, and Sun at 2pm. Tickets: $25 Adults, $22 groups.
Tickets as well as Video on Demand tickets can be purchased online at thepublictheatre.org or by calling 782-3200. The Theatre is located at 31 Maple St. Lewiston. For everyone's protection we are REQUIRING that masks be worn while in the building.